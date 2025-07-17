Nimbus Group AB: Nimbus Group - Second Quarter Report 2025

Nimbus Group AB (publ) decreased its sales by 8 percent to MSEK 571 (623) during the second quarter of 2025. EBITA amounted to 25 MSEK (45). The result was impacted by currency effects of 10 MSEK compared to the previous year. The EBITA margin amounted to 4.5 percent (7.2). "The second quarter was a continuation of the first quarter, with ongoing significant uncertainty related to the economy and the global political situation. Despite the uncertainty, we succeeded well during the quarter in reducing our inventory and costs, which resulted in improved cash flow and strengthened finances," says Jan-Erik Lindström, CEO of Nimbus Group.

SECOND QUARTER APRIL - JUNE 2025 FIRST HALF, JANUARY - JUNE 2025 Net sales amounted to SEK 571 million, which was a decrease of 8 percent compared with the previous year (623). Net sales amounted to SEK 871 million, which was a decrease of 10 percent compared with the previous year (967). Commercial Sales decreased to SEK 297 million (325) and Retail Sales decreased to SEK 274 million (298) Commercial Sales amounted to SEK 541 million (619) and Retail Sales to SEK 330 million (348) Organic growth amounted to -6 percent Organic growth amounted to -9 percent EBITA amounted to SEK 25 million (45) EBITA amounted to SEK 13 million (31) The EBITA margin was 4.5 percent (7.2) The EBITA margin was 1.5 percent (3.2) Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 90 million (79) Operating cash flow amounted to SEK -37 million (-12) The order book at the end of the period amounted to SEK 409 million (508),

of which Commercial Sales amounted to SEK 381 million (473) and Retail Sales SEK 28 million (35). Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.93 (1.10)





Second quarter First 6 months Last 12 months Full year

2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % 2024 Net sales, SEK million 570,8 623,4 -8,4 871,1 967,1 -9,9 1 523,4 1 805,6 -15,6 1 618,7 Operating profit, SEK million 25,3 44,5 -43,6 12,5 30,6 -59,3 -78,6 39,0 -301,8 -60,7 EBITA, SEK million 25,4 44,7 -43,0 12,8 30,7 -58,4 -78,0 39,1 -299,5 -60,1 EBITA-marginal, % 4,5% 7,2% -2.7 or 1,5% 3,2% -1.7 or -5,1% 2,2% -7.3 or -3,7 % Profit for the period, SEK million -0,8 30,4 -106,5 -39,4 23,4 -268,2 -124,2 7,9 -1 668,7 -61,4 Operating cash flow, SEK million 90,0 78,7 14,4 -36,9 -11,7 214,8 -159,2 -131,6 21,0 -107,3



Link to the report: https://nimbusgroup.se/en/reports-and-presentations/

Analyst conference call: A webcast telephone conference will be held today at 10:00 a.m. during which President and CEO Jan-Erik Lindström will present the report together with CFO Rasmus Alvemyr. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. The presentation will be held in English. If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register using the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.



Call Access

You can also follow and listen to the presentation and the conference call, as well as submit written questions, using the below web link:

Q2 Report 2025

About Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group produces and markets powerboats which includes the brands Alukin, Aquador, EdgeWater, Falcon, Flipper, Nimbus and Paragon Yachts. Sales are made through dealer networks and the largest markets are the Nordic region, Europe and the USA. During 2023, the Group strengthened its position on the important North American market through the acquisition of the premium powerboat manufacturer EdgeWater Power Boats. In 2024, the Group had sales of SEK 1,619 million and 377 employees. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Poland, England, Norway and the USA.

Nimbus Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North since February 2021. For more information, see www.nimbusgroup.se

Certified Adviser

The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

e-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se



For further information, please contact:

Jan-Erik Lindström, CEO

+46 31 726 77 00

jan-erik.lindstrom@nimbus.se

Rasmus Alvemyr, CFO

+46317267708

rasmus.alvemyr@nimbus.se

This information is inside information that Nimbus Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-17 07:30 CEST.