Swedbank AB: Swedbank's interim report for the second quarter 2025

17 July 2025

Swedbank's President and CEO Jens Henriksson comments: "Swedbank has once again delivered a strong result".

Return on equity 15.4%

Solid credit quality

Further improved availability via telephone in Sweden during the quarter

Financial information Q2 Q1 Jan-Jun Jan-Jun SEKm 2025 2025 % 2025 2024 % Total income 16?962 17?329 -2 34?291 36?324 -6 Net interest income 10?917 11?489 -5 22?406 24?764 -10 Net commission income 3?902 4?052 -4 7?954 8?145 -2 Net gains and losses on financial items 856 541 58 1?398 1?593 -12 Other income¹ 1?286 1?247 3 2?533 1?822 39 Total expenses 6?119 6?115 0 12?234 12?650 -3 Profit before impairments, bank taxes and resolution fees 10?843 11?214 -3 22?057 23?674 -7 Impairment of tangible and intangible assets 0 0 0 32 -99 Credit impairments 150 -141 9 -145 Bank taxes and resolution fees 677 929 -27 1?606 2?149 -25 Profit before tax 10?016 10?425 -4 20?441 21?637 -6 Tax expense 2?130 2?229 -4 4?360 4?614 -6 Profit for the period 7?886 8?196 -4 16?082 17?023 -6 Earnings per share, SEK, after dilution 6.99 7.26 14.24 15.08 Return on equity, % 15.4 15.2 15.2 17.1 C/I ratio 0.36 0.35 0.36 0.35 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, % 19.7 19.7 19.7 20.1 Credit impairment ratio, % 0.03 -0.03 0.00 -0.01 1) Other income includes the items Net insurance, Share of profit or loss of associates and joint ventures, and Other income from the Group income statement.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Caneman, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +46 72 238 3210 email: maria.caneman@swedbank.se

Hannes Mård, Head of Press, phone +46 73 057 4195, e-mail: hannes.mard@swedbank.se

This information constitutes inside information and such information that Swedbank AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU no 596/2014) and the Securities Market Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, July 17 2025, at 07:00 CEST.