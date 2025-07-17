Anzeige
Swedbank AB: Swedbank's interim report for the second quarter 2025

17 July 2025

Swedbank's President and CEO Jens Henriksson comments: "Swedbank has once again delivered a strong result".

  • Return on equity 15.4%
  • Solid credit quality
  • Further improved availability via telephone in Sweden during the quarter
Financial information Q2 Q1 Jan-Jun Jan-Jun
SEKm 2025 2025 % 2025 2024 %
Total income 16?962 17?329 -2 34?291 36?324 -6
Net interest income 10?917 11?489 -5 22?406 24?764 -10
Net commission income 3?902 4?052 -4 7?954 8?145 -2
Net gains and losses on financial items 856 541 58 1?398 1?593 -12
Other income¹ 1?286 1?247 3 2?533 1?822 39
Total expenses 6?119 6?115 0 12?234 12?650 -3
Profit before impairments, bank taxes and resolution fees 10?843 11?214 -3 22?057 23?674 -7
Impairment of tangible and intangible assets 0 0 0 32 -99
Credit impairments 150 -141 9 -145
Bank taxes and resolution fees 677 929 -27 1?606 2?149 -25
Profit before tax 10?016 10?425 -4 20?441 21?637 -6
Tax expense 2?130 2?229 -4 4?360 4?614 -6
Profit for the period 7?886 8?196 -4 16?082 17?023 -6
Earnings per share, SEK, after dilution 6.99 7.26 14.24 15.08
Return on equity, % 15.4 15.2 15.2 17.1
C/I ratio 0.36 0.35 0.36 0.35
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, % 19.7 19.7 19.7 20.1
Credit impairment ratio, % 0.03 -0.03 0.00 -0.01
1) Other income includes the items Net insurance, Share of profit or loss of associates and joint ventures, and Other income from the Group income statement.

For further information, please contact:
Maria Caneman, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +46 72 238 3210 email: maria.caneman@swedbank.se
Hannes Mård, Head of Press, phone +46 73 057 4195, e-mail: hannes.mard@swedbank.se

This information constitutes inside information and such information that Swedbank AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU no 596/2014) and the Securities Market Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, July 17 2025, at 07:00 CEST.


