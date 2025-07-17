Swedbank AB: Swedbank's interim report for the second quarter 2025

17 July 2025
Swedbank's President and CEO Jens Henriksson comments: "Swedbank has once again delivered a strong result".
- Return on equity 15.4%
- Solid credit quality
- Further improved availability via telephone in Sweden during the quarter
|Financial information
|Q2
|Q1
|Jan-Jun
|Jan-Jun
|SEKm
|2025
|2025
|%
|2025
|2024
|%
|Total income
|16?962
|17?329
|-2
|34?291
|36?324
|-6
|Net interest income
|10?917
|11?489
|-5
|22?406
|24?764
|-10
|Net commission income
|3?902
|4?052
|-4
|7?954
|8?145
|-2
|Net gains and losses on financial items
|856
|541
|58
|1?398
|1?593
|-12
|Other income¹
|1?286
|1?247
|3
|2?533
|1?822
|39
|Total expenses
|6?119
|6?115
|0
|12?234
|12?650
|-3
|Profit before impairments, bank taxes and resolution fees
|10?843
|11?214
|-3
|22?057
|23?674
|-7
|Impairment of tangible and intangible assets
|0
|0
|0
|32
|-99
|Credit impairments
|150
|-141
|9
|-145
|Bank taxes and resolution fees
|677
|929
|-27
|1?606
|2?149
|-25
|Profit before tax
|10?016
|10?425
|-4
|20?441
|21?637
|-6
|Tax expense
|2?130
|2?229
|-4
|4?360
|4?614
|-6
|Profit for the period
|7?886
|8?196
|-4
|16?082
|17?023
|-6
|Earnings per share, SEK, after dilution
|6.99
|7.26
|14.24
|15.08
|Return on equity, %
|15.4
|15.2
|15.2
|17.1
|C/I ratio
|0.36
|0.35
|0.36
|0.35
|Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, %
|19.7
|19.7
|19.7
|20.1
|Credit impairment ratio, %
|0.03
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.01
|1) Other income includes the items Net insurance, Share of profit or loss of associates and joint ventures, and Other income from the Group income statement.
For further information, please contact:
Maria Caneman, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +46 72 238 3210 email: maria.caneman@swedbank.se
Hannes Mård, Head of Press, phone +46 73 057 4195, e-mail: hannes.mard@swedbank.se
This information constitutes inside information and such information that Swedbank AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU no 596/2014) and the Securities Market Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, July 17 2025, at 07:00 CEST.
