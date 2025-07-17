Camurus AB: Camurus' Interim Report Second Quarter 2025

"Successful second quarter for Camurus"

Summary second quarter 2025

April - June

Total revenues grew 52% (65% at CER 1 ) to SEK 676 (445) million

Sales of Buvidal ® increased 17% (26% at CER 1 ) to SEK 470 (400) million

Brixadi ® royalties increased 100% (131% at CER 1 ) to SEK 89 (45) million

Profit before tax increased 195% to SEK 307 (104) million

The cash position at the end of the quarter was SEK 3.3 (2.6) billion

Financial outlook for 2025 maintained

Camurus and Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) entered a collaboration and license agreement for long-acting FluidCrystal ® incretins, which generated an initial license revenue of USD 12 million

incretins, which generated an initial license revenue of USD 12 million The European Commission granted marketing authorization approval for Oczyesa ® for the treatment of acromegaly

for the treatment of acromegaly Positive Phase 2b results obtained from the POSITANO study of CAM2029 in patients with polycystic liver disease

January - June

Total revenues grew 48% to SEK 1,234 (835) million

Sales of Buvidal increased 25% (28% at CER 1 ) to SEK 954 (764) million

Brixadi royalties increased 131% to SEK 163 (71) million

Profit before tax increased 179% to SEK 561 (201) million

Financial summary second quarter 2025

Total revenue SEK 676 (445) million

- whereof product sales SEK 470 (400) million, and royalties SEK 89 (45) million

OPEX SEK 343 (331) million

Operating result SEK 292 (83) million

Profit before tax SEK 307 (104) million

Result for the period SEK 245 (74) million

Earnings per share, after dilution, of SEK 4.08 (1.25)

Cash position SEK 3,347 (2,567) billion

1) At constant exchange rate

Fredrik Tiberg, President and CEO:

"Camurus had a successful second quarter with strong financial results and progress in our development portfolio. Total revenues increased by 52 percent to a record turnover of SEK 676 million, and operating profit amounted to SEK 292 million. Oczyesa® (CAM2029) received a positive CHMP opinion, which was followed by an approval in the EU for the treatment of acromegaly. Positive results were obtained from the POSITANO study of CAM2029 in patients with polycystic liver disease. Furthermore, we entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Lilly for the development and commercialization of long-acting incretins based on our FluidCrystal® technology platform."

About Camurus

Camurus is an international, science-led biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative, long-acting medicines for improving the lives of patients with severe and chronic diseases. New drug products with best-in-class potential are conceived based on the company's proprietary FluidCrystal® technology and its extensive R&D expertise. The R&D pipeline includes products for the treatment of dependence, pain, cancer, and endocrine diseases. Camurus has operations across Europe, the US, and Australia, with headquarters in Lund Sweden. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CAMX. For more information, visit www.camurus.com and LinkedIn.

