Hungary's Ministry of Energy says rising levels of solar production contributed to keeping the share of imported electricity below 20% across the first six months of the year, compared to nearly 25% over the same time period last year. Hungary's cumulative solar capacity exceeded 8 GW by the end of last month, according to an update from the country's Ministry of Energy. The milestone represents steady growth in Hungary's solar capacity, which reached the 7 GW mark by the end of last year after adding 1. 41 GW across 2024. The rise of solar energy production helped to keep the share of imported ...

