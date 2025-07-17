British Columbia's rebate scheme for heat pump installations now offers up to CAD 5,000 ($3,638) for the purchase and installation of an electric heat pump in suites within multi-unit residential buildings. British Columbia, Canada's westernmost province, is making its rebate scheme for heat pump installations available to apartment renters and condo owners. The Better Homes Energy Savings Program Condo and Apartment Rebate will provide up to CAD 5,000 ($3,638) for the purchase and installation of high-performance electric heat pumps in individual suites within multi-unit residential buildings. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...