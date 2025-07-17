By selling power offsite, landlords in the United States can bypass tenant turnover and short leases. From pv magazine USA Historically, mid-sized commercial real estate (CRE) owners have, for the most part, kept solar at arm's length. Why was rooftop solar such a tough sell for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications? A combination of short tenant lease terms, split incentives between tenants and landlords and long payback periods that clashed with the fast-paced C&I leasing landscape. According to John Lind, the senior vice president of C&I origination at Aspen Power, that's finally changing. ...

