Driving Digital Transformation in Maritime Carbon Management

Hyundai Glovis, a global leader in smart logistics, has entered a strategic partnership with maritime IT solutions provider Lab021 to implement Vessellink, an advanced digital reporting system designed for ship operations.

The collaboration aims to integrate Vessellink for Ship, Lab021's flagship platform, into Hyundai Glovis's maritime operations. This system automates data collection, analysis, and reporting of critical vessel metrics such as real-time voyage monitoring, carbon emissions, and operational efficiency. By digitizing these processes, Hyundai Glovis seeks to enhance operational intelligence and agility while reducing reliance on manual reporting.

This initiative is timely as the maritime industry faces increasing regulatory demands on decarbonization. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is advancing measures targeting greenhouse gas reduction, including stricter carbon intensity standards and the introduction of a global carbon pricing mechanism expected around 2027.

In parallel, the European Union's FuelEU Maritime regulation, effective in 2025, requires vessels calling at EU ports to progressively increase the use of low-carbon fuels. Additionally, the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) extended its scope to include shipping in 2024 and plans full emissions coverage by 2026.

By adopting Vessellink, Hyundai Glovis positions itself ahead of these regulatory requirements, strengthening its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments. The platform's detailed emissions tracking and real-time reporting improve transparency and build trust with global customers and regulators.

A Hyundai Glovis spokesperson commented, "We are upgrading our data management to align with the maritime sector's goals for decarbonization and digital innovation. Vessellink enables compliance and streamlines our operations. We look forward to expanding our partnership with Lab021 to develop smarter, greener shipping solutions."

Lab021 CEO Sangbong Lee added, "Vessellink represents the future of maritime digitalization, merging precise vessel data with intelligent automation. Our partnership with Hyundai Glovis marks a key step in expanding global adoption of data-driven carbon management tools in shipping."

This collaboration highlights Hyundai Glovis's commitment to future-proofing its maritime activities and reflects the broader industry trend where digital transformation is essential for sustainable shipping.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250716141805/en/

Contacts:

Michael(Minwoog) Kang Sales Team Director

LAB021 Co.,Ltd, 72, Chungjang-daero 5beon-gil, Jung-gu, Busan, Republic of Korea

T: +82 70 8820 8903 F: +82 51 980 6550 M: +82 010 8642 7017

E: sales@vessellink.com mwkang@vessellink.com W: home.vessellink.com