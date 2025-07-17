Anzeige
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
17.07.2025
Foxtheon Energy Technology(Fuzhou)Co., Ltd: Foxtheon Launches Hybrid Power Systems for Cranes with 50% Fuel Savings

FUZHOU, China, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foxtheon, an innovator in intelligent hybrid energy solutions, has announced the launch of its HybridPack HP1000 and EnergyPack P500 and P200-hybrid power systems designed for the construction sector. These systems can handle the high power demands and variable loads of heavy equipment, such as tower cranes. They help reduce diesel consumption by up to 50% and contribute to lower emissions on job sites.

The launch comes as construction sites continue to struggle with the inefficiencies of diesel generators, especially under inconsistent load conditions, driving up high fuel use, noise, and emissions. In response, Foxtheon offers cleaner, more efficient alternatives:

  • EnergyPack P500 and P200 (https://www.foxtheon.com/why-energypack/): Engineered for high-power off-grid sites, these smart energy storage systems can handle peak loads and reduce reliance on diesel generators. The EnergyPack series can be used for construction, mining, and industrial microgrids, providing stable power at lower costs.

Foxtheon EnergyPack P500 for Tower Crane Operations

  • HybridPack HP1000 (https://www.foxtheon.com/hybridpack-hp1000/): A hybrid power generator, HP1000 optimises diesel efficiency through load balancing, peak shaving, and automatic switching. It is suitable for remote job sites, telecommunications, and emergency power backup.

The HybridPack HP1000 and EnergyPack P500/P200 are more than just batteries; they are intelligent, plug-and-play hybrid battery energy storage systems. At their core is Foxtheon's proprietary FoxMind intelligent management system, which seamlessly integrates with diesel generators. This advanced AI manages power flow to meet fluctuating loads from tower cranes and heavy machinery, optimising generator performance and reducing fuel waste. This regulation can improve fuel efficiency and cut consumption by up to 50%.

"Foxtheon's mission is to redefine hybrid power solutions through innovation and smart technology," says George, CEO of Foxtheon. "The EnergyPack P500/P200 and HybridPack HP1000 change how heavy construction equipment is powered. For contractors and rental fleets, this means a significant competitive edge through lower operating costs and a step toward more sustainable construction."

For more information on Foxtheon's hybrid power solutions, visit: https://www.foxtheon.com/hybrid-power-systems-for-construction-sites/

About Foxtheon
Foxtheon is a trusted provider of intelligent hybrid power solutions, specialising in energy storage, hybrid generators, and solar power systems. With operations in more than 15 countries and regions, Foxtheon has successfully implemented over 80 hybrid power projects, helping businesses lower fuel costs and reduce emissions.

Media Contact
Company Name: Foxtheon
Website: https://www.foxtheon.com/
Email: info@foxtheon.com
Phone: +86 0591 23510987

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a1205f2-472b-4055-ba2d-41f13f9546fd


