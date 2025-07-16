omniQ Corp.: OMNIQ Corp Sells Legacy Business Unit to Strengthen Balance Sheet and Continue Focus on High-Growth AI & Automation Sectors

SALT LAKE CITY, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp (OTCMKTS: OMQS.OB) ("OMNIQ" or "the Company") today announced it has completed the sale of a portion of its U.S.-based legacy assets to Summit Junction Holdings LLC, a private company, marking a major milestone in its strategic transformation. The transaction eliminates approximately 63% of the Company's debt, thus reinforcing omniQ's balance sheet and positioning the Company for growth.

This transaction is part of OMNIQ's ongoing initiative to streamline operations, enhance profitability, and focus resources on its core high-growth divisions: Smart Automation and AI-driven products. On a pro forma basis, these remaining business units generated approximately $38.5 million of the company's total 2024 consolidated revenue.

Strategic Rationale and Impact

This divestiture marks a pivotal moment in OMNIQ's evolution, reinforcing its financial strength, operational agility, and strategic clarity. The transaction enables OMNIQ to:

Enhance Financial Strength

The sale will remove debt tied to the legacy business, significantly improving the Company's balance sheet. Main improvements include the elimination of approximately 63% of the Company's total pre-sale debt from its balance sheet, labor cost taken off OMNIQ's payroll, reducing personnel-related costs, and many more, supporting long-term financial health.

Streamline Operations

The sale of the legacy division simplifies OMNIQ's organizational structure, eliminates operational burdens and allows scalability, reduces our dependency on limited vendors, creating greater operational flexibility while supporting long-term efficiency and cost optimization.

Sharpen Strategic Focus

With a leaner and a flexible structure, OMNIQ can focus on its strongest long-term growth opportunities: specifically in AI, computer vision, and smart automation. The move supports the Company's long-term vision while addressing market dynamics and investor expectations, with a sharpened focus on our highest-margin, recurring-revenue business lines.

Position for Growth

With the new optimized product portfolio, the transaction provides OMNIQ with the flexibility to reinvest in innovation, customer delivery, and scalable growth which are key drivers of sustainable shareholder value.

Executive Commentary

"This transaction is a transformative step forward," said Shai Lustgarten, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "It allows us to fully focus on our Smart Automation and AI business units while strengthening our financial position and resolving long-standing balance sheet burdens and operational challenges. We're entering a new chapter - focused, leaner, stronger, and more strategically aligned with the opportunities ahead."

Financial Outlook

From an accounting perspective, the transaction is expected to generate an estimated $35 million gain in fiscal year 2025 due to the elimination of approximately $45 million in debt, further reinforcing OMNIQ's balance sheet.

