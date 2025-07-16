Anzeige
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: A2PFUB | ISIN: CA33938T1049
NASDAQ
15.07.25 | 21:34
5,790 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2025 23:06 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc: FSI Announces Second Quarter, 2025 Revenue

TABER, ALBERTA, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE-AMERICAN: FSI), is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. In addition, FSI is increasing its presense in the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets. Today the Company announces second quarter (Q2), 2025 revenue.

Sales were up in Q2, 2025 compared to Q2, 2024. Flexible Solutions' top line revenue increased to $11.212 million (Q2, 2025) from $10.529 million (Q2, 2024) to), up approximately 6.5% year over year.

Mr. Dan O'Brien, CEO, comments, "The $2.5 million payment for food grade product development moved our Q2 revenue from poor to good. We saw weakness from several historic customers in the quarter most likely related to general business conditions, tariff uncertainty and inventory reduction." Mr. O'Brien continues, "Volatility in our base business reinforces our decision to emphasize food grade operations but, it does not change our opinion that the second half of 2025 will see growth unless economic conditions decay further."

Complete financial results will be available after market close on Thursday, August 14, 2025, concurrent with the Company's SEC second quarter filings. A conference call will be scheduled for 8:00 am Pacific Time, 11:00 am Eastern Time, the following business day, Friday, August 15, 2025. See the FSI August 14, 2025 financials news release for the dial in numbers.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (www.flexiblesolutions.com), based in Taber, Alberta, is an environmental technology company. The Company's NanoChem Solutions Inc. subsidiary specializes in biodegradable, water-soluble products utilizing thermal polyaspartate (TPA) biopolymers. TPA beta-proteins are manufactured from the common biological amino acid, L-aspartic and have wide usage including scale inhibitors, detergent ingredients, water treatment and crop enhancement. Along with TPA, this division started producing other crop enhancement products as well. In 2022, the Company entered the food and nutrition markets by obtaining FDA food grade approval for the Peru IL plant. The other divisions manufacture energy and water conservation products for drinking water, agriculture, industrial markets and swimming pools throughout the world.

Safe Harbor Provision

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "Safe Harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward looking statement with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Flexible Solutions International
6001 54th Ave, Taber, Alberta, CANADA T1G 1X4
Company Contacts

Jason Bloom
Toll Free: 800.661.3560
Fax: 403.223.2905
Email: info@flexiblesolutions.com

To find out more information about Flexible Solutions and our products please visit www.flexiblesolutions.com

If you have received this news release by mistake or if you would like to be removed from our update list please reply to: info@flexiblesolutions.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
