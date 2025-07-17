Publicis Groupe S.A.: First Half 2025 Results

Very strong Q2 at +5.9% organic growth

Upgrading guidance

thanks to new business track record

July 17, 2025

Stronger-than-expected Q2 with +10% revenue growth, leading to +5.9% net revenue organic growth Accelerating ahead of +4.9% 5-year CAGR for Q2 Gaining significant market share with record new business wins

Strong performance across all regions in Q2: U.S. +5.3%, Europe +4.6%, APAC +5.7%

Increased operating margin rate at new record 17.4% in H1, while sustaining significant investments

Headline diluted EPS up 3.8% at €3.51, free cash flow 1 up 11.3% at €828 million

Upgrading full year 2025 organic growth to close to +5%, thanks to industry-leading net new business wins, and despite challenging macroeconomic environment

Maintaining industry-high financial KPIs in 2025: operating margin rate slightly above 18.0%, free cash flow1 at c. €1.9 billion

Q2 2025

Net revenue €3,617m Organic growth +5.9% Reported growth +4.6%

H1 2025

(EUR million) H1 2025 2025 vs. 2024 Revenue 8,483 +10.9% Net revenue 7,152 +6.9% Organic growth +5.4% Operating margin 1,242 +7.1% Operating margin rate 17.4% Headline Groupe net income 890 +3.9% Headline diluted EPS (euro) 3.51 +3.8% Free cash flow1 828 +11.3%

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe:

"In a tough macroeconomic environment, Publicis had a very strong Q2 ahead of expectations. We delivered +10% revenue growth, leading to +5.9% net revenue organic growth, and an outperformance versus competition once again, of 800 basis points.

With H1 organic growth at +5.4% we continued to make material market share gains.

At the same time we improved our already industry-leading margin to 17.4% in H1, while making significant investments in our people and our capabilities.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty of the global context, our unprecedented new business run of over a dozen material wins in the first six months of 2025 means we are raising our organic growth guidance to close to +5% for the full year, up from our previous +4-5% range.

Now, in what is a particularly disrupted industry, we are looking ahead to the rest of the year and beyond with confidence and a single focus: executing on our strategy. We are uniquely positioned to continue to win market share by bringing clients the immediate business solutions they need to grow in an uncertain global context. We are reinforcing our status as a Category of One with a targeted M&A strategy to further accelerate on AI-led capabilities. And we will continue to invest to attract and retain the best talent in the industry.

I'd like to thank our outstanding teams for their efforts in a challenging business landscape, and our clients for their trust."

The Publicis Board of Directors met on July 16, 2025 under the chairmanship of Arthur Sadoun and approved the financial statements for the first half of 2025.

KEY FIGURES

EUR million, except per-share data and percentages H1 2025 H1 2024 2025

vs. 2024 Data from the Income statement and Cash flow statement





Net revenue 7,152 6,688 +6.9% Revenue 8,483 7,650 +10.9% EBITDA 1,501 1,401 +7.1% % of net revenue 21.0% 20.9%

Operating margin 1,242 1,160 +7.1% % of net revenue 17.4% 17.3%

Operating income 1,102 1,008 +9.3% Net income attributable to the Groupe 824 773 +6.6% Earnings per share (EPS) 3.28 3.08 +6.5% Headline diluted EPS2 3.51 3.38 +3.8% Free cash flow before change in working capital requirements 828 744 +11.3% Data from the Balance sheet June 30, 2025 Dec 31, 2024

Total assets 36,083 39,854

Groupe share of Shareholders' equity 9,631 11,060

Net debt (net cash) 1,033 (775)



Q2 2025 NET REVENUE

Publicis Groupe's net revenue in Q2 2025 was 3,617 million euros, up +4.6% from 3,458 million euros in 2024. Exchange rates had a negative impact of 139 million euros. Acquisitions, net of disposals, accounted for an increase in net revenue of 101 million euros. Organic growth reached +5.9%.

Breakdown of Q2 2025 net revenue by region

EUR Net revenue Reported Organic million Q2 2025 Q2 2024 growth growth North America 2,192 2,104 +4.2% +5.8% Europe 899 856 +5.0% +4.6% Asia Pacific 318 306 +3.9% +5.7% Middle East & Africa 104 100 +4.0% +8.8% Latin America 104 92 +13.0% +19.8% Total 3,617 3,458 +4.6% +5.9%

North America net revenue was up +4.2% on a reported basis, including a negative impact of the U.S. dollar to euro exchange rate. Organic growth in the region was +5.8%. Organic growth in the U.S. came at +5.3%, driven by the very solid growth of Connected Media and Intelligent Creativity, confirming the strength of the Groupe's integrated capabilities in the market where its model is the most advanced. Technology posted slight positive organic growth this quarter, in the context of delayed capex spending seen across the entire IT consulting industry.

Net revenue in Europe was up by +5.0% on a reported basis and +4.6% organically. Organic growth in the U.K. was at +5.2% this quarter, including high-single-digit growth of Intelligent Creativity, and mid-single-digit growth for both Connected Media and Technology. Organic growth in France was almost flat, and up by a low-single digit when excluding Technology. Germany was slightly down organically, with high-single-digit growth in Connected Media, more than offset by a decline at Technology. Growth was a positive mid-single digit when excluding Technology. Central & Eastern Europe was strong at +9.9% on an organic basis, led by double digits at Connected Media and a mid-single-digit for Technology.

Net revenue in Asia Pacific recorded +3.9% growth on a reported basis and +5.7% on an organic basis. China was strong with +5.2% organic growth, on top of +10.5% in Q2 2024, benefitting from new business wins in Connected Media.

In Middle East & Africa, net revenue was up +4.0% on a reported basis, and +8.8% organically, largely driven by the double-digit-growth of Connected Media.

Net revenue in Latin America was up +19.8% organically, driven by both Connected Media and Intelligent Creativity. Reported growth was +13.0% after taking into account the depreciation of the Argentinian peso relative to the euro.

H1 2025 NET REVENUE

Publicis Groupe's net revenue for the first half of 2025 was 7,152 million euros, up by +6.9% compared to 6,688 million euros in the first half of 2024. Exchange rate variations over the period had a negative impact of 74 million euros. Acquisitions (net of disposals) had a positive impact of 179 million euros on net revenue. Organic growth was at +5.4% in the first half of 2025.

Breakdown of H1 2025 net revenue by region

EUR Net revenue Reported Organic million H1 2025 H1 2024 growth growth North America 4,427 4,112 +7.7% +5.3% Europe 1,726 1,649 +4.7% +3.7% Asia Pacific 604 572 +5.6% +5.3% Middle East & Africa 207 190 +8.9% +10.1% Latin America 188 165 +13.9% +23.6% Total 7,152 6,688 +6.9% +5.4%

Net revenue in North America was up by +5.3% on an organic basis in the first half of 2025 (+7.7% on a reported basis). The U.S. recorded a very solid +4.7% organic growth.

Europe posted +3.7% organic growth in the first half (+4.7% on a reported basis). The U.K. was up by +3.6%, both France and Germany were slightly down, and Central & Eastern Europe posted +11.9% growth on an organic basis.

Asia Pacific net revenue was up by +5.3% on an organic basis (+5.6% on a reported basis). China reported an organic growth of +7.1%.

Net revenue in the Middle East & Africa region was up by +10.1% on an organic basis (+8.9% on a reported basis) and up by +23.6% in Latin America (+13.9% on a reported basis).

ANALYSIS OF H1 2025 KEY FIGURES

Income statement

EBITDA amounted to 1,501 million euros in H1 2025, compared to 1,401 million euros in H1 2024, up by +7.1%. This represents 21.0% of net revenue.

Personnel costs totaled 4,835 million euros in H1 2025 from 4,498 million euros in H1 2024, an increase of +7.5%. As a percentage of net revenue, personnel expenses were 67.6% in H1 2025, versus 67.3% in H1 2024. Restructuring costs were 63 million euros, versus 41 million euros in H1 2024.

Non personnel costs amounted to 1,075 million euros in H1 2025, compared to 1,030 million euros in H1 2024. This represented 15.0% of net revenue in H1 2025 versus 15.4% of net revenue in H1 2024. They comprised:

Other operating expenses (excluding pass-through costs, depreciation & amortization), which amounted to 816 million euros, compared to 789 million euros in H1 2024. This represents 11.4% of net revenue, compared to 11.8% in H1 2024.

(excluding pass-through costs, depreciation & amortization), which amounted to 816 million euros, compared to 789 million euros in H1 2024. This represents 11.4% of net revenue, compared to 11.8% in H1 2024. Depreciation and amortization expense was 259 million euros in H1 2025, up by 18 million euros compared to 241 million euros in H1 2024.

As a result, the operating margin amounted to 1,242 million euros, up by +7.1% compared to H1 2024. This represents an operating margin rate of 17.4% in H1 2025, compared to 17.3% in H1 2024.

Operating margin rates by geographies were 17.5% in North America, 17.0% in Europe, 26.0% in Asia Pacific, 1.0% in Middle East & Africa and 8.0% in Latin America.

Amortization of intangibles arising from acquisitions totaled 106 million euros in H1 2025, down 17 million euros versus H1 2024, largely due the end of the amortization of certain Epsilon technologies.

Impairment losses amounted to 35 million euros, including exclusively the impact of real estate optimization, which was down by 10 million euros compared to 45 million euros in H1 2024.The amount in 2024 included an impairment loss on intangible assets of 3 million euros in addition to the real estate component.

Operating income totaled 1,102 million euros in H1 2025, versus 1,008 million euros in H1 2024.

The financial result, comprising the cost of net financial debt and other financial charges and income, was a net charge of 43 million euros in H1 2025, compared to 0 million euro in H1 2024.

The cost of net financial debt was an income of 15 million euros in H1 2025, compared to an income of 39 million euros in H1 2024. In H1 2025, it included 58 million euros of financial expenses (61 million euros in H1 2024) and financial income of 73 million euros, which was down versus 100 million euros in H1 2024.

was an income of 15 million euros in H1 2025, compared to an income of 39 million euros in H1 2024. In H1 2025, it included 58 million euros of financial expenses (61 million euros in H1 2024) and financial income of 73 million euros, which was down versus 100 million euros in H1 2024. Other financial income and expenses (excluding earn-out revaluation) were a charge of 58 million euros in H1 2025, notably composed by 44 million euros interest on lease liabilities and 1 million euros income from the fair value remeasurement of mutual funds. In H1 2024, other financial income and expenses were a charge of 39 million euros, including 42 million euros interest on lease liabilities and 7 million euros income from the fair value remeasurement of mutual funds.

The revaluation for earn-out payments was an income of 38 million euros in H1 2025, compared to 28 million euros income in H1 2024.

The income tax charge was 266 million euros in H1 2025, corresponding to a forecasted effective tax rate of 25.1% for 2025, compared to 256 million euros in H1 2024, corresponding to a forecasted effective tax rate of 24.9% for 2024.

The share of profit of associates is a gain of 1 million euros in H1 2025, compared to a loss of 3 million euros in H1 2024.

Minority interests were a gain of 8 million euros in H1 2025, compared to a gain of 4 million euros in Groupe results in H1 2024.

Overall, net income attributable to the Groupe was 824 million euros in H1 2025, compared to 773 million euros in H1 2024.

The earning per share was 3.28 euros in H1 2025, up by +6.5% compared to 3.08 euros in H1 2024.

Free cash flow

EUR million H1 2025 H1 2024 EBITDA 1,501 1,401 Repayment of lease liabilities and related interests (232) (224) Investments in fixed assets (net) (115) (118) Financial interest paid (net) (22) 13 Tax paid (350) (376) Other 46 48 Free cash flow before change in WCR 828 744

The Groupe's free cash flow before change in working capital requirements was 828 million euros in the first half of 2025, up euro 84 million compared to the same period in 2024, notably due to growth of the EBITDA, which increased by 100 million euros.

Repayment of lease liabilities and related interests amounted to 232 million euros in H1 2025, versus 224 million euros in H1 2024.

Net investments in fixed assets were 115 million euros in H1 2025, broadly flat compared to 118 million euros in H1 2024.

Financial interest was an expense of 22 million euros in H1 2025, compared to an income of 13 million euros in H1 2024.

Tax paid amounted to 350 million euros, down by 26 million euros compared to 376 million euros in H1 2024, which included some non-recurring payments.

Net debt

Net financial debt amounted to 1,033 million euros as of June 30, 2025 compared to a net cash position of 775 million euros of December 31, 2024 reflecting the seasonality of activity. The Groupe's last twelve months average net debt as of June 30, 2025 amounted to 836 million euros, compared to a last twelve months average net debt of 375 million euros as of June 30, 2024.

On June 4, 2025, the Groupe announced that it had successfully priced its offering of 1.25 billion euros of notes across two tranches: 1) 600 million euros due June 2029, bearing a fixed interest at an annual rate of 2.875%, and, 2) 650 million euros due June 2032, bearing a fixed interest at an annual rate of 3.375%. The notes have been issued under the Euro Medium Term Note Program dated May 16, 2025. Net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes.





ACQUISITIONS

In January 2025, Publicis Groupe acquired Atomic 212º, the leading independent media agency in Australia, further reinforcing the Groupe's ability to offer end-to-end marketing transformation solutions in the region.

In February 2025, Publicis Groupe announced the acquisition of BR Media Group, Latin America's leading influencer marketing and content company, with a network of over 500,000 creators including 80% of the region's leading influencers. Operating out of Brazil, BR Media Group partners with more than 500 local and global clients and is present across every step of the creator value chain. BR Media Group's proprietary technology, fueled by more than 5 billion data points and 50 data sources, will strengthen the Groupe's Connected Media offer in Latin America.

In March 2025, Publicis Groupe announced the acquisition of Lotame, the leading independent identity solution. Lotame's proprietary identity solution, built on 100+ data sources and activated through more than 1.6 billion IDs, is used by over 4,000 of the world's leading brands and publishers to leverage their campaigns at scale and with precision. The combined data and identity assets of Lotame and Publicis Groupe's 2.3 billion global profiles enable clients to reach 91% of adult internet users with personalized messaging at scale.

In March 2025, Publicis Groupe announced the acquisition of Moov AI, Canada's leading artificial intelligence and data solutions company, which delivers strategic AI activations for more than 100 clients in Canada.

In April 2025, Publicis Groupe announced the acquisition of Adopt, a highly-specialized global agency in sport and culture. Adopt will further strengthen the Groupe's ability to harness the power of athletes and sport to create authentic cultural brand connections.

In May 2025, Publicis Groupe announced the acquisition of Captiv8, the largest influencer technology marketing platform in the world, with a network of 15 million creators globally, covering 95% of influencers with 5,000+ followers. With its proprietary AI-powered technology, and leading social commerce suite, Captiv8 enables brands to unify, manage and measure their influencer strategies, and leverage creators to drive commerce at scale. Captiv8 will be positioned within Connected Media and integrated with Influential to power the Groupe's global influencer offering worldwide.?

OUTLOOK

After a stronger-than-expected first half of 2025, and a boost of 15 material new business wins since the beginning of the year, the Groupe is upgrading its organic growth guidance for the full year of 2025, despite a lack of visibility due to a challenging macroeconomic context.

The Groupe now aims for close to +5% organic growth in 2025, compared to +4% to +5% range previously, which factors in anticipated reductions in client market spend in H2, a negative performance for Publicis Sapient in the full year, and a negative impact from year-end budget adjustments after the positives of 2024.

The Groupe also confirms its 2025 guidance on operating margin rate, which is expected to record a slight improvement from its industry-high level of 18.0% in 2024. This will be achieved while the Groupe sustains high levels of investments in artificial intelligence, talent and new business. Free cash flow before change in working capital is now anticipated at circa. 1.9 billion euros, which includes a negative impact of currency movement for 80 million euros.

Appendices

Net revenue: organic growth calculation

(EUR million) Q1 Q2 H1

Impact of currency

at end June 2025

(EUR million) 2024 net revenue 3,230 3,458 6,688

GBP (2) 9 Currency impact (2) 65 (139) (74)

USD (2) (44) 2024 net revenue at 2025 exchange rates (a) 3,295 3,319 6,614

Others (39) 2025 net revenue before acquisition impact (b) 3,457 3,516 6,973

Total (74) Net revenue from acquisitions (1) 78 101 179





2025 net revenue 3,535 3,617 7,152





Organic growth (b/a) +4.9% +5.9% +5.4%













(1)Acquisitions (Mars, Influential, BR Media, Lotame, Atomic 212, Captiv8, Adopt, Dysrupt, Moov AI, BRW, Downtown Paris, and 3Dids), net of disposals



(2)EUR = USD 1.093 on average in H1 2025 vs. USD 1.081 on average in H1 2024



EUR = GBP 0.842 on average in H1 2025 vs. GBP 0.855 on average in H1 2024

Definitions

Net revenue or Revenue less pass-through costs: Pass-through costs mainly concern production and media activities, as well as various expenses incumbent on clients. These items that can be re-billed to clients do not come within the scope of assessment of operations, net revenue is a more relevant indicator to measure the operational performance of the Groupe's activities.

Organic growth: Change in net revenue excluding the impact of acquisitions, disposals and currencies.

5Y CAGR organic growth: ([1 + organic growth (n-5)]*[1 + organic growth (n-4)]*[1 + organic growth (n-3)]*[1 + organic growth (n-2)]*[1 + organic growth (n-1)])^(1/5) - 1.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization): Operating margin before depreciation & amortization.

Operating margin: Revenue after personnel costs, other operating expenses (excl. non-current income and expense), depreciation and amortization (excl. intangibles from acquisitions).

Operating margin rate: Operating margin as a percentage of net revenue.

Headline Groupe net income: Net income attributable to the Groupe, after elimination of impairment charges / real estate transformation expenses, amortization of intangibles arising on acquisitions, the main capital gains (or losses) on disposals, change in the fair value of financial assets and the revaluation of earn-out costs.

EPS (Earnings per share): Groupe net income divided by average number of shares, not diluted.

EPS, diluted (Earnings per share, diluted): Groupe net income divided by average number of shares, diluted.

Headline EPS, diluted (Headline earnings per share, diluted): Headline Groupe net income, divided by average number of shares, diluted.

Capex: Net acquisitions of tangible and intangible assets, excluding financial investments and other financial assets.

Free cash flow before change in working capital requirements: Free cash flow before changes in working capital requirements linked to operating activities.

Free cash flow: Net cash flow from operating activities, adjusted for interest paid and received, and repayment of lease liabilities.

Net debt (or financial net debt): Total of long-term and short-term financial debt and related derivatives, excluding lease liabilities, net of cash and cash equivalents.

Average net debt: Last 12-month average of monthly net debt at end of each month.

Dividend pay-out: Dividend per share / Headline diluted EPS.

Consolidated income statement

(in millions of euros)





June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 (6 months) (6 months) (12 months) Net revenue (1) 7,152 6,688 13,965 Pass-through revenue 1,331 962 2,065 Revenue 8,483 7,650 16,030 Personnel costs and freelancers costs (4,835) (4,498) (9,224) Other operating costs (2,147) (1,751) (3,792) Operating margin before depreciation & amortization 1,501 1,401 3,014 Depreciation and amortization expense (excluding intangibles from acquisitions) (259) (241) (495) Operating margin 1,242 1,160 2,519 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions (106) (123) (234) Impairment loss (35) (45) (86) Non-current income and expenses 1 16 15 Operating income 1,102 1,008 2,214 Financial debt expenses (58) (61) (122) Financial debt income 73 100 174 Revaluation of earn-out commitments 38 28 35 Other financial income and expenses (58) (39) (81) Financial result (5) 28 6 Share of profit of equity-accounted investees, net of tax 1 (3) (2) Pre-tax income 1,098 1,033 2,218 Income taxes (266) (256) (549) Net income 832 777 1,669 Total net income attributable to:





Non-controlling interests 8 4 9 Owners of the Company 824 773 1,660







Per-share data (in euros) - Net income attributable to owners of the Company





Number of shares 251,389,723 250,711,640 250,677,462 Earnings per share 3.28 3.08 6.62 Number of diluted shares 253,471,482 253,302,880 253,565,798 Diluted earnings per share 3.25 3.05 6.55 (1) Net revenue: Revenue less pass-through costs. Those costs are mainly production & media costs and out-of-pocket expenses. As these are items that can be passed on to clients and are not included in the scope of analysis of transactions, the net revenue indicator is the most appropriate for measuring the Group's operational performance.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

(in millions of euros)





June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 (6 months) (6 months) (12 months) Net income for the period (a) 832 777 1,669 Comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to income statement





Actuarial gains (and losses) on defined benefit plans 3 18 2 Related tax - (4) (1) Comprehensive income that may be reclassified to income statement





Remeasurement of hedging instruments (66) 19 63 Consolidation translation adjustments (1,194) 244 519 Related tax 17 (5) (17) Total other comprehensive income (b) (1,240) 272 566 Total comprehensive income for the period (a) + (b) (408) 1,049 2,235 Total comprehensive income attributable to:





Non-controlling interests 3 4 11 Owners of the Company (411) 1,045 2,224



Consolidated balance sheet

(in millions of euros) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets



Goodwill 13,009 13,843 Intangible assets 925 1,069 Right-of-use assets related to leases 1,612 1,735 Property, plant and equipment 576 608 Deferred tax assets 253 237 Equity-accounted investees 75 79 Other non-current financial assets 285 287 Non-current assets 16,735 17,858 Inventories and work-in-progress 587 361 Trade receivables 13,874 15,595 Contract assets 1,675 1,445 Current tax assets 205 176 Other current financial assets 131 176 Other receivables and current assets 670 599 Cash and cash equivalents 2,206 3,644 Current assets 19,348 21,996 Total assets 36,083 39,854



Equity and liabilities



Share capital 102 102 Additional paid-in capital and retained earnings, Group share 9,529 10,958 Equity attributable to holders of the Company 9,631 11,060 Non-controlling interests (27) (24) Total equity 9,604 11,036 Long-term borrowings 2,994 1,843 Long-term lease liabilities 1,915 2,099 Deferred tax liabilities 136 172 Pension commitments and other long-term benefits 272 271 Long-term provisions 289 317 Non-current liabilities 5,606 4,702 Short-term borrowings 196 872 Short-term lease liabilities 354 361 Trade payables 16,412 19,375 Contract liabilities 583 604 Current tax liabilities 298 335 Pension commitments and other short-term benefits 16 21 Short-term provisions 199 249 Other current financial liabilities 1,065 310 Other creditors and current liabilities 1,750 1,989 Current liabilities 20,873 24,116 Total equity and liabilities 36,083 39,854

Consolidated statement of cash flows

(in millions of euros)





June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 (6 months) (6 months) (12 months) Cash flow from operating activities





Net income 832 777 1,669 Neutralization of non-cash income and expenses:





Income taxes 266 256 549 Financial result 5 (28) (6) Capital losses (gains) on disposal of assets (before tax) (1) (16) (13) Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 400 409 815 Share-based payments 54 46 91 Other non-cash income and expenses (11) 1 6 Share of profit of equity-accounted investees, net of tax (1) 3 2 Dividends received from equity-accounted investees 3 1 4 Taxes paid (350) (376) (655) Change in working capital requirements (1,745) (1,629) (161) Net cash flows generated by (used in) operating activities (I) (548) (556) 2,301 Cash flow from investing activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (116) (120) (238) Disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 1 2 3 Purchases of investments and other financial assets, nets (11) 12 34 Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (433) (229) (915) Disposals of subsidiaries - - - Net cash flows generated by (used in) investing activities (II) (559) (335) (1,116) Cash flow from financing activities





Dividends paid to holders of the parent company - - (853) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (5) (9) (12) Proceeds from borrowings 1,249 - 1 Repayment of borrowings (753) (5) (603) Repayment of lease liabilities (188) (182) (369) Interest paid on lease liabilities (44) (42) (84) Interest paid (97) (85) (105) Interest received 75 98 174 Buy-outs of non-controlling interests (18) (7) (8) Net (buybacks)/sales of treasury shares (149) (119) (148) Net cash flows generated by (used in) financing activities (III) 70 (351) (2,007) Impact of exchange rate fluctuations (IV) (399) 74 215 Change in consolidated cash and cash equivalents (I + II + III + IV) (1,436) (1,168) (607) Cash and cash equivalents on January 1 3,644 4,250 4,250 Bank overdrafts on January 1 (2) (1) (1) Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year (V) 3,642 4,249 4,249 Cash and cash equivalents at closing date 2,206 3,082 3,644 Bank overdrafts at closing date - (1) (2) Net cash and cash equivalents at end of the year (VI) 2,206 3,081 3,642 Change in consolidated cash and cash equivalents (VI - V) (1,436) (1,168) (607)

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

Number of outstanding shares (in millions of euros) Share capital Additional paid-in capital Translation reserve Hedging reserve Reserves and retained earnings Equity attributable to owners of the Company Non controlling interests Total equity 250,574,493 January 1, 2024 102 3,336 (299) 16 6,633 9,788 (40) 9,748

Net income - - - - 773 773 4 777

Other comprehensive



income, net of tax - - 239 19 14 272 - 272

Total comprehensive



income for the year - - 239 19 787 1,045 4 1,049 - Dividends - (53) - - (800) (853) (9) (862) - Share-based payments, net of tax - - - - 60 60 - 60

Effect of acquisitions and



commitments to buy-out non-controlling interests - - - - (5) (5) 4 (1) - Equity warrants exercise - - - - - - - - 416,958 (Buybacks)/Sales of



treasury shares - - - - (119) (119) - (119) 250,991,451 June 30, 2024 102 3,283 (60) 35 6,556 9,916 (41) 9,875



















250,739,747 January 1, 2025 102 3,283 218 62 7,395 11,060 (24) 11,036

Net income - - - - 824 824 8 832

Other comprehensive



income, net of tax - - (1,189) (49) 3 (1,235) (5) (1,240)

Total comprehensive



income for the year - - (1,189) (49) 827 (411) 3 (408) - Dividends - - - - (903) (903) (5) (908) - Share-based payments, net of tax - - - - 51 51 - 51

Effect of acquisitions and



commitments to buy-out non-controlling interests - - - - (17) (17) (1) (18) - Equity warrants exercise - - - - - - - - 78,692 (Buybacks)/Sales of



treasury shares - - - - (149) (149) - (149) 250,818,439 June 30, 2025 102 3,283 (971) 13 7,204 9,631 (27) 9,604

Earnings per share (basic and diluted)

(in millions of euros, except for share data)







June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024

(6 months) (6 months) Net income used for the calculation of earnings per share





Net income attributable to holders of the Company A 824 773 Impact of dilutive instruments:





Savings in financial expenses related to the conversion of debt instruments, net of tax

- - Net income attributable to holders of the Company - diluted B 824 773 Number of shares used to calculate earnings per share





Number of shares at January 1

254,311,860 254,311,860 Shares created over the year

- - Treasury shares to be deducted (average for the year)

(2,922,137) (3,600,220) Average number of shares used for the calculation C C 251,389,723 250,711,640 Impact of dilutive instruments:





Dilutive free shares

2,081,759 2,591,240 Number of diluted shares (in euros) D 253,471,482 253,302,880 Earnings per share A/C 3.28 3.08 Diluted earnings per share B/D 3.25 3.05











Headline earnings per share (basic and diluted)

(in millions of euros, except for share data)







June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024

(6 months) (6 months) Net income used to calculate headline earnings per share (1)





Net income attributable to holders of the Company

824 773 Items excluded:





Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions, net of tax

79 92 Impairment loss, net of tax

26 34 Main capital gains and losses on disposal of assets and fair value adjustment of financial assets(2), net of tax

(1) (14) Revaluation of earn-out payments

(38) (28) Publicis Health, LLC settlement (see Note 14)

- - Headline net income attributable to holders of the Company E 890 857 Impact of dilutive instruments:





Savings in financial expenses related to the conversion of debt instruments, net of tax

- - Headline net income attributable to holders of the Company - diluted F 890 857 Number of shares used to calculate earnings per share





Number of shares at January 1

254,311,860 254,311,860 Shares created over the year

- - Treasury shares to be deducted (average for the year)

(2,922,137) (3,600,220) Average number of shares used for the calculation C 251,389,723 250,711,640 Impact of dilutive instruments:





DIlutive free shares

2,081,759 2,591,240 Number of diluted shares (in euros) D 253,471,482 253,302,880 Headline earnings per share (1) E/C 3.54 3.42 Headline earnings per share - diluted (1) F/D 3.51 3.38 (1) Headline EPS after elimination of impairment losses, amortization of intangibles from acquisitions, the main capital gains and losses on disposal and fair value adjustment of financial assets, the revaluation of earn-out commitments



(2) As of June 30, 2025, there is no significant capital gains or losses on disposal and the fair value adjustment of financial assets amounts to 1 million. As of June 30, 2024, the main capital gains and losses on disposal amount to euro 8 million and the fair value adjustment of financial assets amounts to euro 6 million.

1 Before change in working capital requirements

2 Net income attributable to the Groupe, after elimination of impairment charges, amortization of intangibles arising on acquisitions, the main capital gains (or losses) on disposals, change in the fair value of financial assets, the revaluation of earn-out costs, divided by the average number of shares on a diluted basis