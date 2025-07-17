Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
17.07.2025 11:02 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MMJ International Holdings: DEA Whistle Blower-MMJ CEO Duane Boise Blows the Whistle on DEA Stonewalled Cannabis Research

MMJ CEO Duane Boise Exposes DEA Corruption in National Interview: Calls for Dismissal of Officials Blocking FDA Medical Marijuana Trials

Full Interview with MMJ CEO Duane Boise to Air Today @ 9.am ET on Cannabis Coast to Coast News.

Terrance Cole, the nominee for DEA Administrator, must confront this DEA rot head on. The agency's marijuana program is a train wreck. The public deserves answers. And legitimate companies like MMJ BioPharma Cultivation deserve justice.



WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Pro Cannabis Media will release the full, uncut interview with Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ International Holdings, on July 17th, Thursday at 9:00 AM ET during a special segment of Cannabis Coast to Coast News with Alaina Pinto.

In the wide-ranging interview, Boise delivers a scathing critique of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), accusing the agency of deliberately obstructing FDA-authorized clinical research into cannabinoid-based medicines for Huntington's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis. MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, a subsidiary of MMJ International Holdings, has been embroiled in a multi-year battle for a DEA bulk manufacturing license despite full compliance with federal law and active Investigational New Drug (IND) authorizations from the FDA.

The company is now calling for urgent reform of the DEA's Diversion Control Division and the immediate dismissal of a deputy administrator accused of sabotaging legitimate pharmaceutical research.

"We have followed every rule, spent millions building a compliant facility, and still the DEA has done everything in its power to delay and deny this life-saving research. This isn't about cannabis-it's about control, corruption, and constitutional failure," said Boise during the interview.

The full show will also highlight continued delays under the agency's controversial "Bona Fide Supply Agreement" requirement, which MMJ argues was applied retroactively and unfairly. With growing bipartisan calls for reform, MMJ's case may serve as a tipping point in the national debate over medical marijuana and regulatory overreach.

Alaina Pinto, the host of Cannabis Coast to Coast News, will present the segment alongside Jimmy Young, founder of Pro Cannabis Media. The full interview will be available via this link for early access and syndication.

Broadcast Details

Show: Cannabis Coast to Coast News
Episode Airs: Thursday, July 18, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET
Host: Alaina Pinto
Guest: Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ International Holdings
Streaming:Pro Cannabis Media YouTube Channel & LinkedIn Groups

About MMJ International Holdings

MMJ International Holdings is a pioneering pharmaceutical company developing FDA-authorized, cannabinoid based medicines for rare neurological conditions. Through its subsidiary, MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, the company has produced consistent, pharmaceutical-grade marijuana for clinical trials-an effort repeatedly obstructed by DEA delays.

MMJ is represented by attorney Megan Sheehan.

CONTACT:
Madison Hisey
MHisey@mmjih.com
203-231-8583

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dea-whistle-blower-mmj-ceo-duane-boise-blows-the-whistle-on-dea-stone-1049683

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
