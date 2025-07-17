Researchers at the Tokyo University of Science have shown that using copper can eliminate defects in sodium manganese oxide battery types, boosting battery cycle life. From ESS News Researchers at the Tokyo University of Science have found that adding copper to a sodium-ion battery cathode material improves stability and therefore, lifespan. The study, published in Advanced Materials, demonstrates a method to overcome a key defect in ß-sodium manganese oxide (ß-NaMnO2?), a promising low-cost alternative to lithium-based materials. The NaMn material exists in two primary crystal forms, an a-phase ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...