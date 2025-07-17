Vietnam's Dairy Pride: Vinamilk Makes Headlines at Growth Asia Summit with 6-HMO Breakthrough

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Growth Asia Summit 2025, which took place from July 15-17 in Singapore, Vinamilk was honored to be the only Vietnamese company invited as a keynote speaker. The Growth Asia Summit is the largest forum for growth opportunities in the food, beverage, and nutrition industries in Asia. The brand made a remarkable impression with its innovative 6-HMO infant formula, setting a new standard in pediatric nutrition and paving the way for the dairy industry in Asia.

Vinamilk's presence at the Summit is symbolic; it reflects the nation's transformation from a country once struggling with post-war milk shortages into a rising nutrition powerhouse with Vinamilk at its forefront. The company currently ranks sixth globally for dairy brand value and was recognized as the most valuable food and beverage brand in Southeast Asia in Brand Finance's Food and Drink 2023 ranking. Additionally, it is the only Vietnamese dairy company featured in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 ranking (2024), underscoring its strong market presence in the region.

In Vietnam, around 55% of infants are not exclusively breastfed during their first six months[1]. This means many babies may miss out on the full range of benefits found in breast milk, especially human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs), which support gut and immune development. To address this gap, Vinamilk pioneered Vietnam's first formula containing six HMOs[2]-nutrients naturally found in breast milk-to enhance both digestive and immune health. This solution is particularly impactful in a country where nearly 60% of working mothers struggle to balance both work and family commitments.

This challenge is not unique to Vietnam. Across Asia, exclusive breastfeeding rates remain modest, reaching only 52.9% in the Asia-Pacific and 48.3% in Southeast Asia[3] primarily due to lifestyle shifts, work demands, and social pressure. This is why nutrition solutions that closely mimic breast milk, such as Vinamilk's 6-HMO innovation, received extensive attention from the Summit's expert community.

"I commend Vinamilk's breakthrough not only for advancing nutritional science with Vietnam's first 6-HMO formula, but also for its empathetic, consumer-centric approach. This is a valuable contribution to the Summit's mission of seeking comprehensive health solutions-not just in terms of nutrition, but also in creating positive social impact, especially for women and children," said Gary Scattergood, Editor-in-Chief of FoodNavigator Asia and NutraIngredients Asia, the Summit's organizing entities.

Once a market dominated by imported dairy products, Vietnam is now home to Vinamilk, the first local brand not only to catch up, but to lead regional innovation in pediatric nutrition. While the market had plateaued at 5-HMO formulas since 2021, Vinamilk chose not to compromise and instead accelerated its R&D efforts to break this ceiling.

In 2023, Vinamilk entered strategic partnerships with six leading global nutrition companies (DSM - Switzerland, Novonesis, formerly Chr. Hansen - Denmark, Beneo - Germany, Gnosis - Italy, AAK - Sweden, and Kanematsu - Japan) to enhance scientific capability and innovation in infant formula development. The launch of the Optimum line, powered by a 6-HMO formula that accounts for approximately 58% of the total HMO composition found in natural breast milk[4], exemplifies the successful integration of research and international collaboration.

The 6-HMO innovation brings significant benefits for infant digestion and immunity. It mimics critical oligosaccharides in breast milk, fosters the development of beneficial gut bacteria in infants and protects against pathogens. The formulation also includes both difucosyllactose (DFL) and 3-fucosyllactose (3-FL), two HMOs that are rarely found together in other commercial infant formulas.

Nguyen Quang Tri, Chief Marketing Officer of Vinamilk, stated, "Our 6-HMO breakthrough not only raises nutritional standards, but also helps support parents navigating breastfeeding challenges. At Vinamilk, we believe that when parents are happy, a child's development is more complete. We believe this message doesn't just apply to Vietnam - it resonates with millions of parents across Asia."

Vinamilk's contribution to the Growth Asia Summit 2025 signals a new chapter in Vietnam's innovation journey. From a country that once had no dairy industry and lagged in nutrition science, Vietnam, through Vinamilk, is stepping into the global spotlight, confidently shaping new standards in pediatric care: proactive, empathetic, and pioneering.

For more information, please visit: https://www.vinamilk.com.vn/en.

[1] UNICEF, 2021 [2] As of March 25, 2025, all Optimum Gold and Optimum Colos products by Vinamilk are the first infant formula and pediatric nutritional milk products in Vietnam to include 6 HMOs inspired by components found in breast milk. (CI Research market report) [3] Asia and The Pacific Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition 2023, Chapter 3, Section 3.2 [4] The 6-HMO formula in Optimum accounts for 58% of total HMOs found in human breast milk.

