As global markets experience a surge, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hitting record highs and smaller-cap indexes like the S&P MidCap 400 and Russell 2000 outperforming, investors are keenly observing economic indicators such as resilient job growth and fluctuating manufacturing activity. In July 2025, globally renowned investment research platform Simply Wall Street released its key screening results-Global Top 10 Undiscovered Gems with Strong Fundamentals-where UJU Holding (1948.HK) earned its place among the world's top ten by virtue of exceptional financial health. Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Anpec Electronics NA 1.77% 4.97% ?????? Soft-World International NA -1.24% 5.77% ?????? Daphne International Holdings NA -40.78% 85.98% ?????? Sinopower Semiconductor 22.36% 1.45% -4.33% ?????? Tai Sin Electric 28.69% 9.56% 4.66% ?????? Shanghai Pioneer Holding 5.59% 4.81% 18.60% ?????? DorightLtd 5.31% 15.47% 9.44% ?????? Uniplus Electronics 32.17% 46.30% 75.33% ?????? Uju Holding 33.18% 8.01% -15.93% ?????? Practic 5.21% 4.49% 7.23% ?????? 17/07/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

