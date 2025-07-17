Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.07.2025 11:42 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vehere Announces v1.8.1 Delivering Sharper Detection, Faster Response, and Smarter Workflows for Security Analysts

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehere, a leading provider of AI-powered Cyber Network Intelligence, has officially rolled out its latest NDR firmware v1.8.1 that introduces a modern, intuitive user interface, delivering greater operational efficiency for security teams. Designed for mission-critical environments, it reflects Vehere's core philosophy: empower defenders with tools that reduce complexity and accelerate detection and response.

Vehere Logo

What's New and Why It Matters:

  • Clean, modern UI: Simplifies workflows and cuts time spent navigating complex dashboards
  • Smarter filters and custom views: Surfaces the data that matters - fast
  • Quick search + improved Reporting: Enables real-time visibility and faster response
  • UI-driven Deployment: Speeds up setup and deployment, so your team gets started quickly and confidently

"This upgrade was built with both our customers and our engineers in mind," said Vijay Gullapalli, VP of Engineering, Vehere. "It's faster, cleaner, and significantly more intuitive. It reflects direct customer input and helps teams respond quicker, and that's exactly where the battle is."

Threats aren't slowing down, and neither are we," said Praveen Jaiswal, CEO and Co-founder of Vehere. "With every release, we're building for the future of cyber defense, reducing mean time to detect (MTTD) and respond (MTTR), while giving analysts a more intuitive, streamlined experience. This upgrade is not just about speed; it's about enabling decisive action when it matters most."

The platform's evolution underscores Vehere's ongoing commitment to delivering solutions that align with the pace of modern cyber threats. This update helps security teams move faster, act smarter, and scale with precision while staying laser-focused on protecting what matters most.

Learn more in our latest blog: https://hubs.la/Q03xBGMZ0

About Vehere

Vehere is a new-age Cyber Defense software company specializing in AI-driven Cyber Network Intelligence. For over a decade, Vehere has supported counter-terror operations across defense and intelligence communities. Today, it's trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and government agencies alike to protect critical infrastructure in real-time.

Vehere: HUNT BEFORE BREACH

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268795/5419546/Vehere__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vehere-announces-v1-8-1-delivering-sharper-detection-faster-response-and-smarter-workflows-for-security-analysts-302507818.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.