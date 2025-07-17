Vehere Announces v1.8.1 Delivering Sharper Detection, Faster Response, and Smarter Workflows for Security Analysts

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehere, a leading provider of AI-powered Cyber Network Intelligence, has officially rolled out its latest NDR firmware v1.8.1 that introduces a modern, intuitive user interface, delivering greater operational efficiency for security teams. Designed for mission-critical environments, it reflects Vehere's core philosophy: empower defenders with tools that reduce complexity and accelerate detection and response.

What's New and Why It Matters:

Clean, modern UI : Simplifies workflows and cuts time spent navigating complex dashboards

: Simplifies workflows and cuts time spent navigating complex dashboards Smarter filters and custom views : Surfaces the data that matters - fast

: Surfaces the data that matters - fast Quick search + improved Reporting : Enables real-time visibility and faster response

: Enables real-time visibility and faster response UI-driven Deployment: Speeds up setup and deployment, so your team gets started quickly and confidently

"This upgrade was built with both our customers and our engineers in mind," said Vijay Gullapalli, VP of Engineering, Vehere. "It's faster, cleaner, and significantly more intuitive. It reflects direct customer input and helps teams respond quicker, and that's exactly where the battle is."

Threats aren't slowing down, and neither are we," said Praveen Jaiswal, CEO and Co-founder of Vehere. "With every release, we're building for the future of cyber defense, reducing mean time to detect (MTTD) and respond (MTTR), while giving analysts a more intuitive, streamlined experience. This upgrade is not just about speed; it's about enabling decisive action when it matters most."

The platform's evolution underscores Vehere's ongoing commitment to delivering solutions that align with the pace of modern cyber threats. This update helps security teams move faster, act smarter, and scale with precision while staying laser-focused on protecting what matters most.

About Vehere

Vehere is a new-age Cyber Defense software company specializing in AI-driven Cyber Network Intelligence. For over a decade, Vehere has supported counter-terror operations across defense and intelligence communities. Today, it's trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and government agencies alike to protect critical infrastructure in real-time.

Vehere: HUNT BEFORE BREACH

