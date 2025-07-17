Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.07.2025
PR Newswire
17.07.2025 11:48 Uhr
145 Leser
Haier Smart Home: Haier TV Has Been Awarded the EU Accessibility Act Certificate by DEKRA -- Marking the First Certificate of its Kind in the TV Industry

QINGDAO, China, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier, a world's leading household appliances brand, announced that it has obtained the TV industry's first European Accessibility Act (EAA) certificate for its LED TVs. This prestigious certification, awarded to Haier following a rigorous evaluation by DEKRA, encompasses a wide range of Haier's smart LED TV products, including Mini-LED, OLED, and QLED TVs.

Haier LED TV has been awarded the EU Accessibility Act Certificate by DEKRA

Haier TV 2025 Products Lineup

Verification of Conformity

In Europe, "accessibility" is no longer merely an extension of social responsibility, but a legal requirement for product design. Under the European Accessibility Act (EAA) (EU) 2019/882, from 2025 onward, ICT products and services entering the EU market must meet specific accessibility requirements to ensure that elderly users and those with visual, hearing, or other impairments can access technology equally, safely, and without barriers.

The certificate confirms that the Haier TV products meet EAA accessibility technical standards for audiovisual products across multiple critical dimensions, including visual display, subtitles, audio output, menu navigation, and remote-control usability. This means users with hearing impairments can "see" sound through captions, and those with visual impairments can "hear" what's on screen. Haier TV bridges sensory barriers and delivers a more inclusive viewing experience.

"This certificate is a testament to Haier TV's enduring dedication to making technology accessible to everyone," said Junguang Liu, Vice President of Haier Smart Home and General Manager of Audio-Visual BU. "We will keep pushing the boundaries to discover new ways in which technology can deliver greater equality, inclusivity, and happiness to every household."

DEKRA, as the independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization, conducted the evaluation based on EAADIRECTIVE 2019/882/EU, EN 301549 V3.2.1, and Draft EN 301 549 V4.1.1c (2025-05) V.0.0.15, enabling companies to identify compliance paths and validate design implementations, ensuring that accessibility requirements are translated from regulation into reality.

From millisecond-level voice command responses to adaptive subtitle rendering, from precise spatial audio positioning to a streamlined user interface - every technical detail embodies Haier TV's commitment to equal access. This certificate reflects Haier TV's dedication to user-centered innovation, driven by world-class R&D. As a global benchmark, Haier TV continues to advance technology for accessibility and inclusivity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733186/20250716_160547.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733190/Haier_TV_2025_Lineup.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733188/20250716_160524.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/haier-tv-has-been-awarded-the-eu-accessibility-act-certificate-by-dekra--marking-the-first-certificate-of-its-kind-in-the-tv-industry-302507821.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
