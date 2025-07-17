Key Highlights

Litecoin Treasury Increases to 20,084 LTC - Representing approximately 75,539 litoshis per share, up from 30,020 litoshis per share on March 31, 2025 - a Litecoin per-share yield of 151.6%.

cbLTC Liquidity Provision Underway - Luxxfolio has purchased and deployed 841 cbLTC into decentralized liquidity protocols to generate organic, on-chain yield from its Litecoin treasury holdings.

Advancing Litecoin Infrastructure Development - Engaging with the Litecoin community to support ZK-rollups, smart contract functionality, and Layer 2 innovations.

Strategic Focus on Stablecoin Payments & Yield - Broader roadmap includes stablecoin integrations, self-custody wallets, and merchant processing tools.

$2.5 Million Financing Closed - Capital raised to fund infrastructure growth, staking deployment, and ecosystem expansion.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFD) (FSE: LUH0) (the "Company" or "Luxxfolio") is pleased to provide a general corporate update following the close of a $2.5 million private placement last week (the "Financing").

Following the successful Financing, Luxxfolio is excited to announce that it has increased its treasury position in Litecoin. In line with its ongoing Litecoin accumulation strategy to support its Litecoin-first infrastructure thesis, Luxxfolio has increased its Litecoin holdings to 20,084 LTC, representing approximately 75,539 litoshis per share, up from 30,020 litoshis per share as of March 31, 2025. This reflects a Litecoin-per-share yield of approximately 151.6%, driven by strategic accumulation and disciplined treasury management. The Company remains debt-free and holds all Litecoin reserves unencumbered. Luxxfolio is committed to growing its Litecoin-per-share metrics over time as a foundational pillar of long-term shareholder value and alignment.

Luxxfolio views Litecoin not only as a long-term reserve asset, but as a core building block of its infrastructure-focused business model. Alongside its Litecoin treasury strategy, the Company is actively advancing initiatives in stablecoin infrastructure, yield-generating staking mechanisms, and mining operations. As part of this roadmap, Luxxfolio has purchased and deployed 841 cbLTC, a wrapped and composable form of Litecoin, into decentralized liquidity protocols to generate organic, on-chain yield from its treasury. This strategy marks a key step toward monetizing Litecoin reserves while maintaining full on-chain transparency and custody. By actively participating in the emerging cbLTC liquidity ecosystem, Luxxfolio aims to enhance capital efficiency and support broader adoption of Litecoin as a utility asset within decentralized finance.

The Company continues to engage directly with key members of the Litecoin community to support and co-develop next-generation functionality on the Litecoin blockchain, with a focus on ZK-rollups, smart contract capabilities, and expanded Layer 2 applications. Luxxfolio remains committed to positioning itself at the forefront of Litecoin infrastructure and delivering long-term value to shareholders through a transparent, on-chain capital strategy.

"We believe Litecoin has a unique and underappreciated role to play as a foundation layer for global crypto payments and on-chain financial infrastructure," said Tomek Antoniak, CEO of Luxxfolio. "With this treasury expansion and the deployment of cbLTC staking strategies, we're not just accumulating LTC - we're activating it. Our aim is to deliver long-term Litecoin-per-share growth while helping to shape the next chapter of decentralized utility and capital efficiency on the Litecoin network," furthered Mr. Antoniak.

Director and CFO Updates

The Company also announces that Geoff McCord has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Director of Luxxfolio to pursue other ventures. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. McCord for his contributions to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors. Concurrently, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Geoff Balderson as its new Chief Financial Officer and Director. Mr. Balderson brings extensive experience in public markets, finance, and corporate governance, and will support Luxxfolio's next phase of growth and infrastructure execution

LTC Per Share

LTC per share is a non-IFRS metric calculated by dividing the Company's total Litecoin holdings by its basic number of common shares outstanding as of the date of reporting. Litecoin-per-share yield is calculated as the percentage change in LTC per share from a prior reporting date to the current period. These figures are intended to provide a transparent, on-chain measure of shareholder alignment and treasury performance. Calculations exclude the effects of any convertible securities, such as options or warrants, and do not account for future dilution. While not a substitute for IFRS financial metrics, LTC per share offers a directional view of the Company's progress in building Litecoin-backed per-share value over time.

About LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc.

Luxxfolio is a digital infrastructure and technology company focused on enabling the next generation of crypto-powered commerce. The Company is actively developing and investing in on-chain technologies that support real-world cryptocurrency use cases, including stablecoin payments, merchant processing, and self-custody wallets. Luxxfolio has adopted a Litecoin treasury strategy as part of its long-term vision. With a foundation in decentralized systems and digital assets, Luxxfolio aims to help accelerate the mainstream adoption of crypto for everyday payments.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Financing and the use of proceeds thereof, the Company's anticipated business development and the results thereof, future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history and lack of historical profits; risks related to the Company's business and financial position; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's common shares; that the Company may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; the Company's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason, except as required by law.

