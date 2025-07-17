AleaSoft Energy Forecasting's latest analysis finds weekly electricity prices fell across most major European markets last week. In France and Italy, new records for daily solar production helped lower prices. Weekly average electricity prices dropped across most major European markets during the second week of July, according to analysis by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. The Spanish consultancy noted a decrease in the weekly average electricity price in the Belgian, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish markets, when compared to the week prior. The British and Nordic markets were ...

