Steel Rebar Market worth $268.4 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Steel Rebar Market by Type (Deformed, Mild), Process (BOS, EAF), Coating Type (Plain, Galvanized, Epoxy Coated), Bar Size (#3, #4, #5, #8), End-use Industry (Infrastructure, Housing & Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", is valued at USD 212.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 268.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.0%.

Steel rebars, or reinforcing bars, are high-strength steel rods used to reinforce and strengthen concrete structures. They provide tensile strength to concrete, which is inherently strong in compression but weak in tension. Commonly made from carbon steel, rebars come in various types, such as deformed bars with surface ribs for better grip and plain bars for limited-use cases. Steel rebars are essential in construction projects such as buildings, bridges, highways, and industrial structures, ensuring durability, structural integrity, and resistance to cracking, bending, and environmental stress over time.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Steel Rebar Market"

200 - Tables

60 - Figures

260 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=176200687

By end-use sector, the infrastructure segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

The infrastructure segment accounted for the largest share of the steel rebar market in 2024, based on end-use. This dominance is mainly driven by ongoing and planned investments in major infrastructure projects across both developed and emerging economies. The demand for steel rebars has become nearly essential worldwide, especially as infrastructure development and upgrades are top priorities for most governments, focusing on building highways, bridges, railroad lines, metros, tunnels, airports, and seaports. Countries in Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa are experiencing rapid urbanization and industrialization, leading to the construction of public infrastructure such as metros, water treatment plants, and power transmission systems. Similarly, in North America and Europe, ongoing efforts to renovate aging infrastructure continue to boost demand, with replacement or premium steel rebars enhancing the durability and safety of existing concrete structures. Increased focus on climate-resistant and earthquake-resistant buildings has also driven the use of high-strength, corrosion-resistant reinforcement bars. As a result, infrastructure remains the primary driver of the global steel rebar market.

By coating type, the plain carbon steel segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on coating type, the plain carbon steel rebar segment is projected to have the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030, due to its cost efficiency, widespread availability, and easy fabrication. For general construction purposes, plain carbon steel is commonly used where no protective coating or additional corrosion protection is needed. Their dual benefits of affordability and recyclability make them especially attractive for large-scale projects in developing countries, where infrastructure and housing demand are rapidly increasing and financial resources are limited. Additionally, this segment is driven by faster urbanization in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. Plain carbon steel rebars continue to be the standard for residential and low-rise commercial buildings in many of these regions because of their proven performance and low cost. Protective rebar coatings, such as epoxy-coated and galvanized steel rebar, provide better corrosion resistance but are usually reserved for more specialized applications due to their higher costs. Advances in construction methods and improved concrete mixes have extended the lifespan of structures made with plain carbon steel, supporting its sustained high market share and growth potential.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=176200687

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

The Asia Pacific steel rebar market was the largest in 2024 due to high urbanization rates, extensive infrastructure projects, and substantial government spending in the region. China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are among the biggest contributors, driven by the construction of transport networks, residential and commercial properties, energy infrastructure, and industrial facilities. The demand continues to grow: Overall, China, the world's top consumer and largest steel producer, remains the major driver of regional steel demand through its extensive urban renewal programs and the Belt and Road Initiative. India, on the other hand, is experiencing a surge in steel rebar consumption because of ambitious government projects such as Smart Cities Mission, Bharatmala, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), which require significant amounts of concrete reinforcement. The increased focus on affordable housing, industrial corridors, and the renewal of public infrastructure is also contributing to the market's growth. Rising FDI, supportive regulations, and expanding local production capacities are further strengthening the region's dominance. APAC is the leading region in the global steel rebar market, and with ongoing economic development, a growing population, and expanding urban infrastructure, Asia Pacific continues to be the primary growth driver for the global steel rebar market.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?utm=even&id=176200687

Key Players

The steel rebar market major players such as Nippon Steel Corporation (Japan), ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Gerdau S/A (Brazil), Nucor Corporation (US), Commercial Metals Company (US), TATA Steel (India), Steel Authority of India Limited (India), Mechel PAO (Russia), Steel Dynamics, Inc. (US), NLMK Group (Russia), JSW (India), Baosteel Group Co., Ltd. (China), and others are covered in the steel rebar market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the steel rebar market.

Get access to the latest updates on Steel Rebar Companies and Steel Rebar Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Building and Construction Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Long Steel Market - Global Forecast to 2025



FRP Rebars Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/steel-rebar-market-worth-268-4-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302507726.html