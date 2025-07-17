Zedge, Inc.: Zedge's Emojipedia Celebrates World Emoji Day 2025 with Launch of Digital Stickers Vertical

Downloadable stickers enhance user engagement and offer additional revenue potential

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), $ZDGE, a leader in digital marketplaces and interactive games that provide content, enable creativity, empower self-expression and facilitate community, today announced that Emojipedia, the world's most trusted source for emoji meanings and news, has launched digital stickers, a new and exciting content type featuring an extensive library of downloadable stickers, emotes and emoji images available at Emojipedia.org.

Jonathan Reich, Zedge's CEO, commented: "Emojipedia has long been the definitive destination for emoji meaning and history, as well as fun, creative interactions via the Emoji Playground. The introduction of digital stickers significantly broadens the creative canvas for users around the world. By enabling copyable and downloadable access to stickers, emotes and emoji images, we're meeting the growing demand for personalized and custom content that users seek for their messaging apps and social platforms."

The new stickers vertical debuts today on World Emoji Day as part of Emojipedia's broader celebrations, which also include the revival of the beloved Emojitracker website and the translation of all core editorial content into all 19 languages supported across the site, making emoji knowledge more accessible than ever to a truly global audience.

Digital Sticker Catalogue Transforms User Experience

The enhanced library strengthens Emojipedia's position as the go-to emoji reference resource, enabling users to instantly access high-quality emoji-style artwork for personal expression, content creation, messaging and more. Users can now browse tens of thousands of expressive visual assets curated by the Emojipedia editorial team and formatted for easy reuse across social platforms.

The curated library includes classic emoji representations, themed emotes, culturally relevant symbols and newly designed sticker sets leveraging Zedge's expertise in personalized image generation. This comprehensive collection spans multiple categories including seasonal themes, cultural celebrations, trending topics and evergreen expressions that global audiences crave and that are now available in 3,790 officially recognized emojis. These include popular requests such as U.S. state flags, capybaras, various dinosaurs and different dog breeds with a host of expanded emotions and expressions.

Furthermore, additional stickers will be added regularly, based on customer demand, seasonal events and cultural trends, ensuring the library remains fresh and relevant.

Keith Broni, Editor in Chief of Emojipedia, added: "We've seen firsthand how people crave new ways to express themselves visually. This launch is about giving users direct access to creative, meaningful emoji-like assets in one centralized, trusted place. By reviving Emojitracker, we're empowering users with information that isn't available elsewhere, further strengthening our reputation as the trusted source for all things emoji.

"For example, by using Emojitracker, we can see the Red Heart emoji is currently the most popular across the globe, including within the United States, while both India and the Philippines have the Heart Hands as their #1 emoji, and in Japan, the Pink Heart is #1."

The new sticker feature is now live at emojipedia.org/stickers and is available across desktop and mobile devices. The Emoji Tracker can be accessed via emojitracker.com.

About Emojipedia

Founded in 2013, Emojipedia is the authoritative source for emoji documentation and the go-to resource for emoji meanings, trends and news. As a part of Zedge (NYSE American: ZDGE), Emojipedia reaches millions of users globally each month who seek clarity, context and creative tools in the evolving world of emoji communication.

About Zedge

Zedge empowers tens of millions of consumers and creators each month with its suite of interconnected platforms that enable creativity, self-expression and e-commerce and foster community through fun competitions. Zedge's ecosystem of product offerings includes the Zedge Marketplace, a freemium marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI image maker; GuruShots, "The World's Greatest Photography Game," a skill-based photo challenge game; Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji;' and DataSeeds.AI, which leverages Zedge's consumer games and marketplaces to offer both on-demand and off-the-shelf image and video datasets enriched with detailed metadata, perfectly suited for AI model training.

For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

