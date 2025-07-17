Research AI turns EDITED Research into your personal retail intelligence assistant.

EDITED, the leading global retail intelligence solution, today launched Research AI, a powerful new feature within EDITED Research.

Just ask a question, and Research AI will do the rest.

For years, retailers have relied on EDITED Research's expertly curated, data-rich articles from our in-house team of retail analysts to shape their strategies and stay ahead of trends. Now, with the launch of Research AI, all that trusted intelligence becomes instantly accessible.

Instead of reading through dozens of articles, users can simply ask a question. Research AI delivers clear, concise answers, along with links to the original reports to dive deeper when needed.

Whether it's understanding emerging trends, reviewing seasonal strategies, or identifying what messaging is dominating the market, Research AI provides instant insights, grounded in EDITED's unmatched retail data.

"EDITED Research has always been one of our most valued features, helping retailers cut through the noise with clarity and context into the industry's latest trends," said Brian Tomz, Chief Product Officer at EDITED. "With Research AI, we're taking that to the next level giving our customers instant, conversational access to the expert analysis they trust, when and where they need it most."

From trend forecasts to promotional strategies, Research AI makes strategic decision-making faster, easier, and more informed, empowering retailers to move at the speed of the market.

About EDITED:

EDITED is the world's leading AI retail solution that empowers brands and retailers with real-time insights and actionable recommendations around assortment, pricing, and site merchandising. We help retailers drive better business outcomes by providing a holistic view that is market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric. The world's most successful brands and retailers use EDITED's platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business.

