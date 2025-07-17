Principled Craftsmanship, Trusted Results: Principal Roofing & Exterior Contractors Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award in York Region

AURORA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Principal Roofing & Exterior Contractors, a standout name in the roofing and exterior contracting space, has earned the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Roofing category in York Region. This recognition highlights the company's strong reputation for craftsmanship, integrity, and long-term customer relationships across both residential and commercial sectors.

With years of hands-on experience and a team of certified professionals, Principal Roofing has built a legacy rooted in precision, professionalism, and responsiveness. The company is widely recognized for its clear communication, high-calibre materials, and consistent delivery of roofing systems that are built to last-even in Canada's most challenging weather conditions.

"It's incredibly meaningful to receive this recognition," said Sara Prince, President of Principal Roofing & Exterior Contractors. "Our entire team is committed to doing things the right way-from the first consultation to the final cleanup. Being honoured in our home region is a proud moment for us, and a reflection of the trust we've worked hard to earn."

A Roofing Partner with a Purpose

Principal Roofing offers a full spectrum of services designed to protect and elevate the value of homes and buildings throughout York Region. From comprehensive roof replacements and flat roofing systems to eavestrough, soffit, and fascia installations, the company approaches every project with a commitment to reliability, safety, and long-term performance.

Its process prioritizes transparency and convenience, providing customers with clear timelines, detailed estimates, and skilled workmanship backed by robust warranties. Whether it's a small repair or a complete roofing system overhaul, the team works closely with clients to ensure a stress-free experience with lasting results.

Core services include:

Asphalt and flat roofing installations

Roof repairs and preventative maintenance

Eavestrough, soffit, and fascia services

Leak detection and emergency repair response

Residential and commercial project execution

Built on Relationships, Not Just Roofs

At the heart of Principal Roofing's approach is a belief in treating every property as if it were their own. The company has cultivated a strong local reputation by prioritizing respect, responsiveness, and consistent quality.

"Our work is a direct reflection of who we are," added Prince. "We're not just fixing roofs-we're building trust, one job at a time. Our clients deserve transparency, craftsmanship, and peace of mind, and that's exactly what we aim to deliver."

Recognition Through Community Support

The Consumer Choice Award is based on in-depth market research, customer feedback, and brand reputation. For Principal Roofing, the award is a meaningful endorsement from the York Region community-an acknowledgment of the company's efforts to consistently exceed expectations in a competitive industry.

As demand for reliable roofing and exterior services continues to rise across the region, Principal Roofing is well-positioned for continued growth. The company plans to invest further in its workforce, technology, and customer experience-ensuring it stays ahead of evolving client needs.

"Our future is rooted in the same values that brought us here: quality, accountability, and respect for every client," said Prince. "We're proud of this achievement, and even more excited for what's ahead."

To learn more about Principal Roofing & Exterior Contractors, visit www.principalroofing.ca.

