Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.07.2025 13:02 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gant Travel Unveils Hotel Personalization Platform to Maximize Traveler Relevance and Revenue Recovery

BLOOMINGTON, IN / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Gant Travel, a trailblazer in modern corporate travel solutions, has launched a powerful new automated personalization tool designed to enhance the traveler experience and capture unrealized hotel bookings. By analyzing transactional and behavioral data across the individual, company, and broader client base, Gant now delivers hyper-targeted hotel offers with perfect timing and precision.

gant logo

gant logo

"Too often, hotel options are served generically," said Patrick Linnihan, CEO of Gant Travel. "We've built a system that speaks to the traveler's history, their company's travel patterns and behavior. It's personalization with purpose. Travelers are responding positively, since we launched this automation last year we have seen an 2% increase in hotel attachments."

This innovation from Gant, named simply "Hotel Concierge," addresses a long-standing challenge in the travel industry: the lost opportunity when travelers skip hotel bookings at the point of sale. Gant's new solution leverages personal history, organizational preferences and policy, and peer behavior to drive intelligent hotel recommendations.

By meeting travelers with relevant options at the right moment-after flights are booked but before the trip is finalized-Hotel Concierge enables companies to increase hotel attachment rates without relying on generic reminders or static content. Right now, for hundreds of Gant accounts, when a traveler books a flight on an online booking tool without a hotel, Gant automatically offers five personalized hotel recommendations to match their trip via email.

With this system, travel managers gain improved hotel compliance and supplier utilization, while travelers enjoy smarter, more relevant suggestions-without the clutter. The result is a more intuitive, conversion-optimized booking experience that feels effortless yet personal.

Gant's approach integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, requiring no new app downloads or user behaviors.

About Gant Travel

Gant Travel is a forward-thinking travel management company that blends personalized service with cutting-edge technology to create smarter travel solutions for modern businesses. Learn more at www.ganttravel.com.

Contact Information

Sales Team
sales@ganttravel.com

Ellie Seybold
Digital Content and Marketing Specialist
ellie.seybold@ganttravel.com

.

SOURCE: Gant Travel



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/gant-travel-unveils-hotel-personalization-platform-to-maximize-traveler-relevance-and-revenu-1049273

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.