Torq Resources Inc.: Torq Resources Provides Operations Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSX-V:TORQ)(OTCQB:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its inaugural drill program under the joint venture with Gold Fields at the Santa Cecilia project. All drill samples have been sent to the laboratory and the Company looks forward to sharing results once they become available.

The program consisted of five holes totaling 4,062 metres, designed to test the previously undrilled Gemelos Norte target and to follow up on the new discovery at Pircas Norte made during the 2024 drill campaign (please refer to the attached map for drill collar locations). The costs of this drilling were borne by Gold Fields which has entitled it to an initial 10% interest in the project. The Company is awaiting a decision from Gold Fields as to whether they intend to proceed to increase their interest in the project by funding additional programs.

Shawn Wallace, CEO of Torq, commented: "We are very pleased to have completed our first program under our earn-in option agreement with Goldfields at the highly prospective Santa Cecilia project. Our team is now leveraging insights from this recent work to design the next drill campaign, targeting an early spring start in Chile. We are eagerly awaiting the drill results from the recently completed program and will release them as soon as they are available. We believe 2025 will be a pivotal year for Torq shareholders."

In addition, the Company is also announcing the grant of incentive stock options, subject to customary stock exchange approvals, for the purchase of 12,700,000 common shares, of which 8,750,000 were granted to directors and officers of the Company and an IR consultant. The options are exercisable at $0.10 and expire five years from the date of grant.

Bryan Atkinson. P. Geo. is the qualified person who has reviewed and approves of all the content in this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Shawn Wallace

CEO & Chair

About Torq Resources

Torq is a Vancouver-based copper and gold exploration company with a portfolio of premium holdings in Chile. The Company is establishing itself as a leader of new exploration in prominent mining belts, guided by responsible, respectful and sustainable practices. The Company was built by a management team with prior success in monetizing exploration assets and its specialized technical team is recognized for their extensive experience working with major mining companies, supported by robust safety standards and technical proficiency. The technical team includes Chile-based geologists with invaluable local expertise and a noteworthy track record for major discovery in the country. Torq is committed to operating at the highest standards of applicable environmental, social and governance practices in the pursuit of a landmark discovery. For more information, visit www.torqresources.com.

