Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NTX) ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of initial assay results from its ongoing exploration program at the 100%-owned Gravitas project (the "Project"), located in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec.

Copper Mineralization

In the southern block of the Project, NeoTerrex geologists located a north-south trending quartz vein hosting copper-bearing sulphides, including chalcopyrite, malachite, and covellite. The vein, discovered at surface in an area with excellent access via recently constructed logging roads, was partially exposed over a 25-metre strike length. Four grab samples were collected across the exposed section, all of which returned copper grades exceeding 1%, with anomalous silver values, including a grab sample of 15 g/t Ag. Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent average grades on the Project.

Sample Number Copper (%) M524630 1.75 M524631 1.98 M524633 2.48 M524640 1.84

The quartz vein is believed to be associated with a nearby major structural feature- a north-south trending fault zone located just west of the mineralized zone in a valley with no surface outcrop. This structure has not been systematically explored except for two historical drill holes located further east which targeted gold mineralization.

A map showing the location of the copper mineralization is provided below. Follow-up exploration, including potential drill testing, is being considered to determine the continuity and depth extent of the copper-bearing vein, as well as to assess mineralization within the fault zone itself.

Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8499/259016_4dccb2b22466a906_001full.jpg

Tungsten Potential

In parallel, exploration is now advancing at the Curie Block, with particular attention on the Petosa Tungsten Zone, where visible scheelite (a tungsten-bearing mineral) has been observed in multiple locations. Assay results for these areas are pending.

Strong Financial Position

NeoTerrex remains well-capitalized with $3 million in working capital and no debt, enabling the Company to aggressively pursue its exploration initiatives. In addition to the Gravitas copper discovery, the Company has identified numerous rare earth element occurrences across its project portfolio, all of which are slated for follow-up exploration.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to visit www.neoterrex.com for more information and project updates.

QAQC

A total of 50 grab samples including QAQC samples were submitted for assaying. Analyses were performed by ALS Canada Ltd in Val d'Or (QC) and Vancouver (BC). All samples were analyzed for multiple elements using the methods ME-MS41, ME-MS85 and ME-OG46. A total of 5 blanks and 2 duplicates were inserted in the sequence. The assay laboratory also included its own certified reference materials (CRMs) with known grades (OREAS 232b and OREAS 752b) within the assay procedures.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., President & CEO of NeoTerrex Minerals Inc., and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About NeoTerrex Minerals Inc.

NeoTerrex Minerals is advancing a portfolio of prospective critical minerals projects in the Province of Quebec, many of which benefit from proximity to established infrastructure. The Company is focused on unlocking new deposits of copper, tungsten, and rare earth elements, positioning itself to contribute to North America's growing demand for responsibly sourced critical minerals.

