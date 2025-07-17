Numerous mineralized veins identified in the new Millococha (Oueste and Norte) zones with grab samples up to 2,630 g/t silver

Other priority zones expanded, increasing the overall strike length of mapped and sampled silver vein mineralization, outside of the Bethania mine by 40% including expansion of Bethania Hilltop zone, Carmelitas, and Tito prospects

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce the result of a recent regional surface exploration program covering much of the Company's 4,500 ha concession package at the Bethania Project. During May and June, 2025, Kuya Silver's exploration team delineated a fourth prospective area with silver veins identified at surface, Millococha Oeste and Millococha Norte, exhibiting a similar mineralized footprint size to the Bethania mine and the Company's other high priority satellite target areas, Tito and Carmelitas. With these new results, mineralized silver veins have been identified in four different prospects (seven separate vein clusters), with a combined strike length of approximately 7 kilometers of silver-mineralized veins outside of the mine area, and another approximately 1.7 to 2.2 km of mineralized veins to date at the Bethania mine.

Highlights

Newly identified Millococha Oeste and Millococha Norte, located nearby past producing artisanal mine(s), including 12 samples collected with over 1000 g/t silver equivalent*, with grades up to 2,630 g/t silver (2,668 g/t silver equivalent*)

Silver mineralization sampled across dense network of more than 10 veins at Millococha Oeste, with three additional veins identified approximately 1 km away at Millococha Norte

Other highlighted results include extensions to silver vein mineralization near the Bethania mine including the Hilltop zone, a new zone in the Carmelitas area, known as Carmelitas Este, and extensions to previously identified mineralization at the Tito PH prospect.

The discovery at surface of silver vein mineralization over multiples zones and prospects significantly expands the mineralized footprint of the Bethania silver district. Outside of the Bethania mine, the combined strike length of prospective mineralized silver veins (identified, mapped and sampled) is estimated to have increased by 41% from this 2025 program.

Kuya Silver continues to focus on historical artisanal mining areas within our 4,500 ha Bethania Project land package to develop first order targets for additional exploration work. We have observed that most mineralized (and potentially unmineralized) veins that can be observed at surface have been subjected to small-scale surface mining and in the sides of hills and ridges we commonly observe evidence of limited artisanal underground adit mining. This recent program did not, in general, resample previously discovered surface mineralization, but instead samples were collected at newly identified vein targets or extensions of previously sampled veins, identified by evidence of historical mining activity or through mapping of veins. The veins observed and sampled in this program range from millimeter scale to tens of centimeters, however much like other mineralized areas Kuya Silver has explored in the Bethania district, it is expected that wider veins exposed on surface have been mined via historical small-scale mining.

David Stein, Kuya Silver's President and CEO remarked, "Our regional exploration program of the Bethania silver district has once again been very fruitful with more than 50% (58 out of 111 total) of the samples collected across our 4,500 ha Bethania silver district returning grades of more than 200 g/t silver equivalent*. We are particularly pleased with the discovery of a new prospective zone, with consistently high silver grades at Millococha Oueste, as well as the expansion of each our other main silver mineralization centres: the Bethania mine, Tito PH prospect and Carmelitas propsects. Millococha appears to have similar size and scale to Bethania and the other satellite targets making it a welcome addition to our growing inventory of silver prospects across the Bethania district."





Figure 1: Bethania surface exploration May 2025 program highlights showing all sample locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5945/259063_1e02bbeee4565964_001full.jpg

New Silver Vein Clusters Identified At Millococha Oeste and Millococha Norte

Kuya Silver identified two silver vein zones, less than one kilometer apart in a past-producing artisanal mining area known as Millococha. The Millococha Oeste target, the larger of the two zones, is located on the Tres Bandera 08 mining concession with a cluster of at least 10 E-W trending silver veins in addition to minor structures identified over a N-S width of roughly 500 m. The longest vein in the group interpreted to be up to 500 m in strike length however the mapping is limited as the veins trend westward into a valley with little outcrop available.

The Millococha area represents a fourth important zone of silver mineralization within the scope of the Bethania Project. In this case, the primary area of interest is located approximately 4 km SW of the Bethania mine, within Kuya Silver's 4,500 ha contiguous mineral concession package. The Millococha Oueste zone to stands out amongst Kuya Silver's various exploration prospects at the Bethania Project due to the relatively high density of veins and the consistently high silver grades. In addition, while more typical "Bethania-style" silver-polymetallic mineralization is observed in Millococha Oueste, some of the silver-rich samples contain almost no other metals of material value, with silver representing up to 98% of the value in some samples (see Table 1).





Figure 2: Millococha Oueste and Millococha Norte surface sampling results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5945/259063_1e02bbeee4565964_002full.jpg

Table 1: Millococha Sampling Highlights Sample Location Ag g/t AgEq* g/t Millococha Oeste Blast pit/muckpile 2,630 2,668 Blast pit/muckpile 2,510 2,558 In situ 1,185 2,065 Blast pit/muckpile 1,690 2,040 Millococha Norte In situ 505 858 In situ 481 666 Blast pit/muckpile 174 341



*Silver Equivalency (AgEq) was calculated using silver ($37.77 USD/troy oz), gold ($3,328.60 USD/troy oz), copper ($9,581.63 USD/tonne), lead ($1,973.47 USD/tonne) and zinc ($2,695.92 USD/tonne) values, obtained on July, 15 2025, and do not consider metal recovery.

The Millococha Norte area is located on the Tres Banderas 06 concession, approximately 1 km NE of Millococha Oeste and 2 km south of the Carmelitas Main zone, where several other mineralized veins were observed and sampled.

Expansion of Mineralization At the Bethania Mine Area

Another positive development from this recent field program was the identification of additional silver mineralization in immediate vicinity of the Bethania mine. The Capri 98 prospect consists of a vein structure that is interpreted to be at least 500 m long immediately north of the Bethania mining concession. Also, extensions to the Hilltop zone vein cluster were observed and sampled in both strike length directions NW and SE. These were among the highest grade samples collected in the most recent program. All three of these mineralized zones are located on the Tres Banderas 05 concession.





Figure 3: Bethania mine area sampling results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5945/259063_1e02bbeee4565964_003full.jpg

Table 2: Bethania Mine Area Sampling Highlights Sample Location Ag g/t AgEq* g/t Hilltop Zone extension Blast pit/muckpile 1,995 2,492 Blast pit/muckpile 1,605 1,981 Blast pit/muckpile 1,640 1,738 Blast pit/muckpile 935 1,293 Capri 98 Blast pit/muckpile 715 904 Blast pit/muckpile 650 864 In situ 371 524

New Carmelitas Este Zone and Expansion of the Tito PH Target

A cluster of veins where historical artisanal surface mining occurred were observed and sampled, located approximately 1 km SE of Carmelitas Norte and 1 km NE of Carmelitas Main - now known as Carmelitas Este. Carmelitas Este appears to be another historical artisanal mining area returning significant silver assays from grab samples (see Table 3). In additional mineralization was extended at the Tito PH prospect through additional sampling. Tito PH, originally noted as a silver prospect in 2024, consists of one major vein structure located on the flank of a ridge approximately 1.5 km south of the Bethania mine, as well as parallel and intersecting minor veins. Mineralization was discovered on the main ridge approximately 1 km along strike potentially extending the strike of the central Tito PH vein to more than 1.5 km. Newly identified zones were also sampled in the Tito PH area (see Table 3).

Table 3: Highlighted Sampling from Other Project Areas Sample Location Ag g/t AgEq* g/t Carmelitas Este Blast pit/muckpile 482 838 Blast pit/muckpile 735 747 Blast pit/muckpile 369 702 Tito PH Blast pit/muckpile 207 341 Blast pit/muckpile 158 281 Tito PH Norte Blast pit/muckpile 122 288 In situ 21 228 Valle de Plata Blast pit/muckpile 245 448 In situ 205 309

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

A total of 111 grab samples (plus QA/QC) were collected in May and June 2025. The coordinates of the locations of each sample were measured by handheld GPS and the samples dispatched to the ALS Peru S.A. laboratory in Lima for geochemical analysis. The analyses were carried out using the following methods: ME-OG61a - Multi-acid digestion and ICP-AES detection for 33 elements, Au-AA23 - Fire Assay, and Ag-OG62 - four acid digestion and ICP-AES for overlimit silver. ALS Peru S.A. laboratory in Lima has international certifications OHSAS 18001, ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 and is accredited by INACAL under the NTP-ISO / IEC 17025.

All QA/QC standards were acceptable and within two standard deviations of certified values.

** Samples were processed with overlimit ranges of >200 to 10,000 g/t silver, >10 to 20% lead, and >10 to 30% zinc and some grab samples exceeded these new limits and were not processed further. As these samples were early-stage grab samples and do not include details on vein width, they are not fully representative of total vein mineralization. Channel saw sampling, which will be deployed in subsequent programs and which will sample the entire width of vein, is more representative of mineralization.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Lewis, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President Exploration with Kuya Silver Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian-based, growth-oriented mining company with a focus on silver. Kuya Silver operates the Bethania silver mine in Peru, while developing district-scale silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions including Peru and Canada.

Appendix A

Complete Sampling Data from May 2025 Bethania Exploration Prospecting Program (>200 g/t Silver Equivalent*). Coordinates are presented in WGS84 UTM Zone 18S.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5945/259063_1e02bbeee4565964_004full.jpg

