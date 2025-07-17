Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the most recent drill results from its reverse circulation drill program covering approximately 500 metres of strike along the Central and Southern parts of the Tyro Main Zone, Gold Chain Project, Arizona. This release contains the assays for drill holes GC25-61 through GC25-64, totaling 957.2m.

Highlights:

Drilling has identified a broad zone of quartz-calcite-adularia veins, veinlets and breccia that is consistently mineralized (Au) from surface exposures downward up to 200m vertical depth over much of Tyro's currently identified surficial one kilometre strike length.

GC25-61 returned 59.44m of 1.25 g/t Au, including 33.53m of 1.63 g/t Au. GC25-61 is approximately 90m below hole GC25-38 (73.15m of 1.07 g/t Au) expanding the mineralized zone to depth at modestly higher grades at depth in this area.

GC25-62 returned 68.58m of 0.90 g/t Au, including 15.24m of 2.89 g/t Au. GC25-62 is approximately 60m below GC25-37 (41.15m of 0.83 g/t Au) which also indicates modestly improving grades at depth in this area. This portion of the vein system is developed at the hanging wall contact of a rhyolite dike.

GC25-64 returned 36.58m of 0.91 g/t and is approximately 60m below GC25-42 (28.95 at 1.92 g/t Au) and 190m below surface vein exposures.

The mineralized zone at Tyro, exposed at surface for nearly one kilometre, remains open at depth and appears to extend northward toward the Frisco Graben and beneath barren Precambrian granite, i.e. 'blind'.

"One of the key takeaways from the 6,000m drilling completed in the last 10-months at Tyro has been the consistency of grade over the known surficial one kilometre strike length of Tyro to a depth of nearly 200m. The Company believes that this bodes well for a future resource estimate and a potential development scenario," stated CEO Quentin Mai. "Work is underway to update the geologic model for Tyro and plan the next 10,000m drill campaign that will prioritize testing Tyro at depth as well as along strike as the mineralization remains open to the north and south".

Figure 1: Long Section of the Tyro Main Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/259083_b304951594c66b5f_002full.jpg

Notes:

Table 1: Drill Results

Holes From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) GC25-61 100.58 160.02 59.44 1.25

incl. 126.49 160.02 33.53 1.63 GC25-62 89.92 158.50 68.58 0.90

incl. 111.25 126.49 15.24 2.89 GC25-63 124.97 132.59 7.62 1.88 GC25-64 153.92 190.50 36.58 0.91

Notes:

All widths shown are downhole; true width is approximately 70% of downhole width.

Figure 2: Plan View of Tyro Main Zone Showing Drill Holes, Trenches and Surface Samples (gold) highlighting Holes GC25-61 through -64.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/259083_b304951594c66b5f_003full.jpg

Summary

Holes GC25-61 through GC25-64 were the final holes in the 2025 spring drilling campaign and were designed to test the limits of gold mineralization at depth beneath the Main Tyro zone and the strong gold mineralization exposed in the surface cut. The holes traversed the vein between 100 and 200m below the surface. All intercepts consist of quartz veinlets and stockwork enveloping what is interpreted as hydrothermal breccia. Additional drilling in the Fall of 2025 will continue to follow this mineralization to depth, with the possibility of higher-grade quartz-calcite-adularia veins related to deeper boiling events. With the receipt of these holes, sufficient data has been obtained to design the follow-up drill program planned to commence in Q4 2025.

Hole GC25-61

Hole GC25-61 (Figure 3) was drilled to offset Hole GC25-38 (73.15m at 1.07 g/t Au) about 90m down-dip or about 150m below the floor of the Tyro open cut. The hole intersected a broad zone of weak to moderate veinlets with local 1m+ veins over 59.44m at 1.25 g/t Au. This intercept is about 50m north of GC25-39 (71.63m at 0.971 g/t Au; Figure 1).

Figure 3: Hole GC25-61 Cross Section including GC25-38.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/259083_b304951594c66b5f_004full.jpg

Hole GC25-62

Hole GC25-62, drilled to a depth of 317m, traversed a zone of moderate to strong quartz veinlets enveloping a pronounced vein/hydrothermal breccia developed in the immediate hanging wall of a rhyolite dike; the dike was unmineralized (Figure 4). The downhole length of the intercept was 68.58m and contained 0.90 g/t Au. This intercept is about 60m down-dip from Hole GC25-37. Over 140m of rhyolite dike was drilled and it is suspected that the dike is oriented nearly parallel to the hole and likely dips to the south based upon surface exposures. The contact may prove to be important and represents the intersection of the Tyro vein system and a Miocene rhyolite dike.

Figure 4: Hole GC25-62 Cross Section including GC25-37.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/259083_b304951594c66b5f_005full.jpg

Hole GC25-63

Hole GC25-63 was drilled beneath the Decimal Hill zone and about 200m south of the Main Tyro zone. The hole cut 7.6m of 1.88 g/t Au and is about 70m down-dip from Hole GC23-25 (51.8m at 0.28 g/t Au) and about 150m below surface vein exposures. The mineralized zone consists of weak to moderate quartz veinlets associated with variably quartz-chlorite replaced Precambrian granite and metamorphic rocks.

Figure 5: Hole GC25-63 Cross Section including GC23-25.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/259083_b304951594c66b5f_006full.jpg

Hole GC25-64

Hole GC25-64 was drilled beneath the northern extent of the Tyro pit and traversed the mineralized zone about 190m below the surface vein exposures. The hole intersected 36.6m at 0.91 g/t Au contained in a broad zone of weak to moderate quartz veinlets in quartz-chlorite altered Precambrian granite enveloping several metres of strong quartz veining, i.e. stockwork, and hydrothermal vein breccia. Hole GC25-42, about 60m up-dip, encountered 28.95m at 1.92 g/t Au.

Figure 6: Hole GC25-64 Cross Section including GC25-42.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/259083_b304951594c66b5f_007full.jpg

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for overseeing all phases of the drilling program, including logging, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay Laboratories of Sparks, Nevada. Drillholes have a diameter of 15cm, and samples have an approximate weight of 3 to 5kg. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 15 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES (IM-2A16), and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Both certified standards and blanks were inserted on site along with duplicates, standards and blanks inserted by American Assay. The results summarized above have been carefully reviewed with reference to the QA/QC results. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during drilling and sampling campaigns until delivery to the analytical facility.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold Corp. (formerly Gold79 Mines Ltd.) is a publicly listed company focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects covering Nevada and Arizona, USA. West Point Gold is focused on developing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona, while JV partner Kinross is advancing the Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada.

SOURCE: West Point Gold Corp.