Swedavia AB: Swedavia's interim report for January-June 2025: Improved profit, increased international travel and expanded routes

The second quarter of the year was characterised by increased demand for international air travel and stronger commercial revenue, which had a positive impact on Swedavia's net revenue. Net revenue for the quarter amounted to SEK 1,789 million (1,674) and operating income improved to SEK 178 million (167). Profit before tax was positive during the quarter and amounted to SEK 109 million (96).

"Increased international travel, combined with adjusted airport charges and an improved commercial offering, led to an increase in net revenue of SEK 115 million during the second quarter compared with the corresponding period last year. At the same time, profit was affected by increased costs, particularly as a result of higher depreciation relating to commissioned investments, primarily for the new Marketplace at Arlanda. Operating income amounted to SEK 178 million, which is SEK 11 million better than last year. Adjusted for non-recurring items, operating income improved by SEK 58 million," says Jonas Abrahamsson, President and CEO of Swedavia.



During the second quarter of the year, 8.9 million passengers travelled via Swedavia's ten airports, which is an increase of 0.8 per cent compared with 2024. Demand for international travel remains positive and increased by two per cent during the quarter. Overall, domestic travel decreased by three per cent during the quarter but there were clear geographical differences. June was the first month of the year where the domestic travel trend was positive, with the strongest improvement at Swedavia's airports in northern Sweden and at Göteborg Landvetter Airport.

Second quarter in numbers

Net revenue for the second quarter was SEK 1,789 million (1,674), which is an increase of SEK 115 million compared with 2024. Operating income improved further to SEK 178 million, which is SEK 11 million better than last year. For the second quarter, Swedavia again reported a profit before tax of SEK 109 million (96), which is SEK 13 million better than in the second quarter of last year.



The range of routes available in this year's summer programme has been expanded, with 21 new routes added. At Arlanda, 15 new routes have been introduced, seven of which are brand-new destinations. Landvetter is also expanding, with six new routes. United returned in June with a seasonal service to New York, and Air Canada has resumed its service to Toronto. Together with Delta and SAS, this provides a strong North American offering. In early July, Norse Atlantic announced that it is continuing to invest in Arlanda and adding Phuket to its route network, starting in December.

In the longer term, the trend for air travel looks positive. Swedavia's updated long-term forecast points to an annual increase in air travel of 2.9 per cent. This is a slightly higher increase than in the previous forecast. The reasons for this include higher GDP expectations and slightly lower additional costs for the green transition than in the previous forecast, which reduces the dampening effect on demand. The aviation tax was abolished midway through the year and this is expected to contribute to stronger traffic growth over time.

The punctuality of departing flights remains at a high level - at just over 84 per cent, which is four percentage points better than last year. Passenger satisfaction continues to increase - a result of strong operational delivery and the investments made, including in the new Marketplace and the new security control at Arlanda, where more than 97.6 per cent of passengers passed through in less than ten minutes in June.

Arlanda is important for Sweden's connectivity. In early June, the Arlanda Coordinator's final report was presented, containing several key proposals for strengthening Arlanda, which now need to be put into practice. At the same time, the government has launched a new investigation into the future role of the State as an airport owner, including a review of the national basic infrastructure and the function of Bromma Stockholm Airport. The results are to be reported by September 2026 at the latest.



Investments at Arlanda continue. The modernisation of passenger boarding bridges and stands at Sky City is on schedule. The new Marketplace was completed in June. In May, it was named 'Commercial Space of the Year 2025' by Nordic Commercial Spaces & Communities.

Visby Airport, Åre Östersund Airport and Kiruna Airport have now achieved Airport Carbon Accreditation level 5, the highest international certification according to the standard for climate transition work at the world's airports. This makes Swedavia a world leader, with seven out of ten airports certified at the highest level. Swedavia's three other airports are working to reach level 5 by 2026.

Swedavia is working actively to stimulate demand for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). One important initiative is the company's annual procurement of sustainable aviation fuel for its own business travel - something that is being repeated again this year. This procurement not only enables more sustainable travel within Swedavia, but also creates a platform for other companies and organisations to reduce their carbon footprint.

