The Cyprus Ministry of Energy, Commerce says it will accept applications for new net metering and net billing systems until Oct. 1, 2025. While the government has not announced its next steps, pv magazine has learned that it plans to phase out net metering. Cyprus' new domestic electricity market design, modeled on the European Union's liberalization framework and allowing competition at both wholesale and retail levels, is set to launch on Oct. 1, 2025. A recent press release from the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry confirmed this date as the last day the country will accept applications ...

