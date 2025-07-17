Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.07.2025 13:06 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Papaya Swings for Gold, and Wins Big

LONDON, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Swing campaign recently won two prestigious gold awards at the 2025 Creative Circle Awards in the UK, outperforming industry giants like Nike and John Lewis, brands known for their heavy investment in creative and advertising.

And the success doesn't stop there. Earlier this year, Swing earned two wins out of four nominations at the globally renowned D&AD Awards, one of the world's most influential competitions in creative and marketing excellence. Additionally, Papaya secured three highly coveted shortlist spots at the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, further securing its reputation as a rising player in global advertising.

Launched in late 2024, the Swing campaign gained wide exposure across the UK through TV spots and billboards, including a 3D illuminated billboard in London's Piccadilly Circus. It was also recently named one of the top five most creative campaigns in the world by AdAge magazine.

Behind the campaign are several creative figures, including James Vincent, a longtime advertising partner of the late Steve Jobs. The concept was developed by UK agency You're The Goods, led by Dom Goldman, a Cannes-winning with 46 awards to his name. Direction came from Nicolai Fuglsig, the acclaimed filmmaker behind campaigns for Nike and Sony. This high-profile collaboration was initiated by MoonShot.inc, an Israeli startup founded by advertising creative, Amir Guy.

At its core, the campaign delivers a message to encourage adults to bring play back into their lives, as a personal, social, and even professional value. Research conducted by Papaya found a strong connection between play and improvements in cognitive function, self-confidence, and overall quality of life.

Founded in Tel Aviv in 2019, Papaya, formerly known as Papaya Gaming is a global platform for skill-based and competitive gaming. With over 30 million downloads and approximately 20 million daily tournaments worldwide, the company has already established a strong presence in the U.S. and is now expanding into the UK market, continuing to break new ground in creative marketing.

Uri Pearl, VP of Marketing at Papaya, shared: "Papaya's decision to launch its first-ever brand campaign reflects a broader vision for the company. The goal is to create an emotional connection with the Papaya brand, grounded in our deep belief that play isn't just for children; it's essential to our growth as adults. This recognition adds to the campaign's achievements and reinforces the strength of our strategy, from the creative quality to the clarity of our message."

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rr5FspII01w
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733184/Papaya_Swing_Campaign.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/papaya-swings-for-gold-and-wins-big-302507761.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.