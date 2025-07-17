Papaya Swings for Gold, and Wins Big

LONDON, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Swing campaign recently won two prestigious gold awards at the 2025 Creative Circle Awards in the UK, outperforming industry giants like Nike and John Lewis, brands known for their heavy investment in creative and advertising.

And the success doesn't stop there. Earlier this year, Swing earned two wins out of four nominations at the globally renowned D&AD Awards, one of the world's most influential competitions in creative and marketing excellence. Additionally, Papaya secured three highly coveted shortlist spots at the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, further securing its reputation as a rising player in global advertising.

Launched in late 2024, the Swing campaign gained wide exposure across the UK through TV spots and billboards, including a 3D illuminated billboard in London's Piccadilly Circus. It was also recently named one of the top five most creative campaigns in the world by AdAge magazine.

Behind the campaign are several creative figures, including James Vincent, a longtime advertising partner of the late Steve Jobs. The concept was developed by UK agency You're The Goods, led by Dom Goldman, a Cannes-winning with 46 awards to his name. Direction came from Nicolai Fuglsig, the acclaimed filmmaker behind campaigns for Nike and Sony. This high-profile collaboration was initiated by MoonShot.inc, an Israeli startup founded by advertising creative, Amir Guy.

At its core, the campaign delivers a message to encourage adults to bring play back into their lives, as a personal, social, and even professional value. Research conducted by Papaya found a strong connection between play and improvements in cognitive function, self-confidence, and overall quality of life.

Founded in Tel Aviv in 2019, Papaya, formerly known as Papaya Gaming is a global platform for skill-based and competitive gaming. With over 30 million downloads and approximately 20 million daily tournaments worldwide, the company has already established a strong presence in the U.S. and is now expanding into the UK market, continuing to break new ground in creative marketing.

Uri Pearl, VP of Marketing at Papaya, shared: "Papaya's decision to launch its first-ever brand campaign reflects a broader vision for the company. The goal is to create an emotional connection with the Papaya brand, grounded in our deep belief that play isn't just for children; it's essential to our growth as adults. This recognition adds to the campaign's achievements and reinforces the strength of our strategy, from the creative quality to the clarity of our message."

