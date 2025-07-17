Anzeige
17.07.2025 11:45 Uhr
Projektengagemang Sweden AB: Delisting of the shares in Projektengagemang

On 17 July 2025, Projektengagemang Sweden AB (publ) ("Projektengagemang" or the "Company") announced that its board of directors had applied for delisting of Projektengagemang's B-shares from Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with the request from Sweco Sverige AB, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sweco AB (publ), which in connection with its public offer has become the owner of more than 90 percent of all outstanding shares in Projektengagemang.

Nasdaq Stockholm has now approved the Company's delisting application. The last day of trading in Projektengagemang's B-shares in on Nasdaq Stockholm will be 31 July 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Malin Ekstrand, CFO
Phone: +46 70-148 99 40
Email: malin.ekstrand@pe.se

About Projektengagemang
Projektengagemang is one of Sweden's leading consulting groups with a focus on buildings and their surroundings. The operational activities are conducted within the company PE Teknik & Arkitektur, which generates an annual turnover of approximately SEK 800 million. As urban developers, PE Teknik & Arkitektur creates innovative and sustainable solutions that contribute to the development and renewal of society. Learn more at www.ir.pe.se/en.


