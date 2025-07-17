Harfang Exploration Inc.: Harfang Announces Summer Exploration Plans

MONTREAL, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harfang Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: HAR) ("Harfang" or the "Company") announces exploration plans for its portfolio of wholly-owned gold and critical and strategic mineral ("CSM") projects in Québec and Ontario (see Figure 1).

Rick Breger, President and CEO of Harfang, said "After our very successful maiden winter drill program at Sky Lake, we will use this summer to conduct desktop work and plan the next phase of exploration. Following a consultation with all relevant stakeholders, the Company has paused field activities at Sky Lake until an ongoing election with the local First Nations community is concluded in mid-August. After the election, Harfang and the local First Nation group will be in a good position to finalize a mutually beneficial exploration agreement, enabling us to optimize our exploration plans for long-term project development. In Québec, we will be following up on the positive results from last summer at Menarik East and Menarik West, continuing to deepen our understanding of the entire Lake Menarik asset. With our mix of flow-through and hard dollars, this summer's programs are fully funded."

Sky Lake Gold Project (Ontario)

Following the successful maiden winter 2025 drilling program, where Harfang intersected high-grade gold intervals including 6.96 g/t Au over 17.95 metres and 4.54 g/t Au over 15.60 metres (see news releases dated May 14 and May 28, 2025), the Company has planned a three-week surface exploration program including stripping, channel sampling, prospecting, and geological mapping. This work is designed to improve the structural and lithological interpretation of the ENE-trending corridor that hosts the gold system and that spans the entire length of the land package. The program will also assess additional areas of interest across the broader land package, with the objective of identifying new mineralized zones and refining targets for a potential winter 2026 diamond drilling campaign.

Lake Menarik - Menarik West (Québec)

The summer 2025 exploration program at Menarik West will focus on prospecting and geological mapping across priority areas identified through an ongoing comprehensive litho-structural reinterpretation of the project. The program aims to systematically sample and characterize all felsic to intermediate intrusions and surrounding sedimentary units to better evaluate the potential for an intrusion-related gold system outside the main Pierre showing. This work will be conducted in conjunction with the investigation of untested induced polarization (IP) anomalies, and prospecting along second-order shear zones for potential additional orogenic gold mineralization.

In addition, the program includes selective sampling across key alteration zones that were identified in the 2000 and 2023 drill programs. This comprehensive geochemical characterization will enhance the understanding of the alteration domains controlling the gold distribution, a critical exercise in refining the exploration model and identifying potential drill targets.

The three-week field program is scheduled to begin in late July.

Lake Menarik - Menarik East (Québec)

At Menarik East, Harfang is planning a prospecting program focused on several high-priority areas within and around the Menarik Ultramafic Complex. The objective is to evaluate the mineral potential associated with differentiated phases of the larger Menarik Igneous Complex and the contacts with surrounding volcanic and sedimentary host rocks, a geological context that supports polymetallic potential.

The project remains underexplored using modern exploration techniques but hosts a historical and non-NI 43-101 compliant resource of 6.34 Mt grading 7.73% Cr2O3, 398 ppb Pd and 105 ppb Pt, as well as 1.0 Mt at 0.15% Cu and 0.38% Ni. Numerous gold, silver, lead, and zinc occurrences also exist throughout the complex and at its periphery.

The two-week field program is scheduled to begin in mid-August.

Blakelock (Ontario)

Exploration efforts at Blakelock have been limited to desktop work since the Company consolidated the 11,000-hectare land position by acquiring of NewOrigin. The detailed desktop data compilation is ongoing, and a limited surface field program is scheduled for late summer 2025 to validate historical observations and enhance the geological understanding of the project area. This program will mark Harfang's first field exploration program at Blakelock and is the precursor to planning a comprehensive exploration strategy for 2026.

Egan (Ontario)

At Egan, Harfang will undertake a focused surface exploration program aimed at confirming historical results and refining the geological model. This work will support the development of a near-term exploration strategy.

Serpent (Québec)

A limited surface exploration program is planned at Serpent. This program will follow up on the summer 2024 gold and lithium discoveries to better delineate the mineralized trends and support advanced target identification.

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-NI 43-101 Compliant Resource Estimates

The resource estimate referenced in this press release is considered historical in nature and does not comply with the standards set forth in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). This estimate was originally prepared by Roche for Resources Minières Pro-Or Inc. in 2006, in a report titled Estimation des ressources chromifères - Projet Menarik and is based on methodologies and assumptions that may not meet current NI 43-101 standards.

The Company considers the estimate to be relevant as an indication of the mineral potential of the property, but it has not been verified by the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource or reserve, and it should not be relied upon. Additional work, including confirmatory drilling, data validation, and the completion of a NI 43-101-compliant technical report, would be required to upgrade or verify the estimate as current.

Qualified Person

Ludovic Bigot, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Harfang, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Bigot is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

About Harfang Exploration Inc.

Harfang Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering ore deposits in Québec and Ontario. Harfang is run by a team of enthusiastic industry professionals with varied experience and a proven track record. The Company holds a portfolio of prospective projects, maintains a strong financial position, and is dedicated to best practices by engaging with all stakeholders and prioritizing environmental responsibility.

