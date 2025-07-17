New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - As businesses strive to meet rising user expectations in a mobile-first world, progressive web apps (PWAs) have emerged as a game-changing solution. According to Grand View Research, the global PWA market is projected to reach USD 9.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.1%.
With faster load times and seamless navigation, PWAs boost user satisfaction. To help businesses maximize this, B2B marketplace DesignRush has identified the best web development agencies that specialize in progressive web apps and scalable website solutions.
From eCommerce to enterprise applications, these agencies combine technical expertise and user-first design to build platforms that perform well across devices.
The top web development companies in July are:
- iWeb Digital Agency - i-web.top
- Sierra Social Marketing LLC - sierrasocialmarketing.com
- AlfaMedia - alfamediadigital.com
- Arteiya Ltd. - arteiya.com
- AV Social Strategies - avsocialstrategies.com
- ITXITPro - itxitpro.com
- Andy Fontana - andyfontana.com
- Webstudio Friendly - friendly.com.ua
- WebCat Digital - webcatdigital.com.au
- Auraplus - auraplus.agency
- Aimsoftnet Website Development Company - aimsoftnet.com
- Altruizim - altruizim.com
- HexWeb Ltd - hexweb.co.nz
- Nexinfotech - nexinfotech.com
- Spotlab - spotlab.cc
- L4web - l4web.pl
- ByteTown - bytetown.agency
- THE DIGITAL HYPE - thedigitalhype.com
- Esverito - esverito.com
- Alergeek Ventures - alergeek.ventures
- Karukaj DIGITAL - karukaj.com.bd
- Fifth Shield - fifthshield.com
- Procedo - procedo.dev
- Digibitz - digibitz.com.au
- Trans Global Marketing - transglobalmarketing.com
- Pixact Technologies - pixacttechnologies.com
- Justo Consulting LLC - justoconsulting.com
- Softworks Interactive Inc - softworksinteractive.com
- Onest Tech - onesttech.com
- QuickGem Solutions - quickgemsolutions.com
Brands can explore the top web development companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.
