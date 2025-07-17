Scientists in Morocco have developed a method that uses the metadata of PV plants' infrared images to label them geographically. The automatic database can then be used in deep learning models and significantly reduce the time required for data labeling. A group of researchers from Morocco has developed a novel technique to geo-label solar modules in large-scale parks. It utilizes infrared (IR) images from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as inputs, employing adaptive thresholding, edge refinement, and photogrammetric data to segment and localize solar modules without requiring manual annotation. ...

