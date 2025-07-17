New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - Alliance Advisors Investor Relations ("Alliance Advisors IR" or the "Company"), a global investor relations firm delivering tailored, strategic IR programs for clients across diverse industries, today announced the appointment of Emily Barker as Vice President, Corporate Access & Development. This strategic addition reflects Alliance Advisors IR's continued investment in expanding investor access for its clients and deepening its reach across retail, institutional, family office, and sell-side analyst networks globally.

Emily brings over two decades of experience in investor relations, marketing, and corporate access. With a proven track record at firms such as Freedom Capital Markets, Three Part Advisors, Sidoti & Company, and BioSafe Systems, she has successfully connected clients with institutional investors, family offices, and analysts through customized strategies and high-impact events. Emily is specifically recognized within the micro- and small-cap eco-system for her strategic mindset, collaborative leadership style, and ability to deliver seamless client experiences.

"We're excited to welcome Emily to the team; her capital markets expertise and strong network will immediately strengthen how we connect our diverse roster of clients with the right investors," said Alyssa Barry, President of Alliance Advisors IR. "Investor relations is borderless now-and we're excited to get our clients' stories out there, far and wide. Emily and her team will help us build on the strong relationships we've already established and continue expanding our global reach."

"I'm thrilled to join Alliance Advisors and contribute to its mission of delivering client-focused, strategic investor engagement," said Emily Barker, Vice President, Corporate Access & Development of Alliance Advisors IR. "As the corporate access landscape continues to evolve, I look forward to helping clients navigate these changes with innovative programs that connect them to the right investors and drive meaningful results."

Emily will lead Alliance Advisors IR's growing capital markets team, working alongside a seasoned group of over 45 professionals across North America. With deep expertise in investor relations, governance, communications, and capital markets strategy, the team has built a strong track record of delivering results for companies at every stage of growth. Emily's leadership will enhance our ability to amplify client stories, deepen investor engagement, and strengthen the access programs we already have in place.

Emily can be reached by email at ebarker@allianceadvisors.com or (+1) 973-873-7685.

About Alliance Advisors IR

With headquarters in the U.S. and Canada, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations delivers tailored, strategic IR programs for clients across diverse industries. Leveraging industry best practices and modern investor strategies, the firm's seasoned professionals help clients navigate complex markets, drive shareholder engagement, and support their strategic growth on a global scale. Alliance Advisors IR is a division of Alliance Advisors, a global leader in shareholder engagement and governance advisory. For more information, visit www.allianceadvisorsir.com.

Media Contact

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258797

SOURCE: Alliance Advisors LLC