Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - Gold Hart Copper Corp. (TSXV: HART) (the "Company", "Gold Hart", or "HART") is pleased to announce the acquisition of three new gold-copper-silver properties in Chile. Specifically, Gold Hart has acquired the Pingo Property, Nessa Property, and Manto Carolina Property, with the acquisitions increasing Gold Hart's total land position in Chile by approximately 30%.

These new Gold Hart properties are situated on Chile's Paleocene-Eocene Belt on the famous Domeyko Fault, with Kinross' La Copia Gold Mine to the east, Rio2's Fenix-Maricunga Gold asset to the south, and Chile's state-owned Codelco's Portrerillos & El Salvador Copper Mines just to the north. Further north on this same mineral belt are some of the world's largest mines including Chuquicamata and Collahuasi. The largest copper mine in the world, Escondida - originally discovered by Gold Hart's Co-founder Dr. Frutos in the 1970s - is also on this Chilean Belt.

The Pingo Property was recognized and personally staked by Gold Hart co-founder Dr. Frutos nearly two decades ago, due to its unique surface alteration - visible from satellite imagery - with high grades on surface and several historic mines which exploited gold, copper and silver at or near surface via pits and shallow tunnels. The historic mines coincide with a pervasive yet intense hydrothermal alteration (silicic-argillic to quartz-sericitic with abundant kaolin in the central part) with a halo of propilitic alteration in the periphery, with disseminated gold-copper-silver mineralization throughout.

"Our strategy has always been two-pronged, to acquire compelling assets and to advance our assets," stated Isaac Maresky, Co-founder & CEO of Gold Hart. "While this deal was in the works for over a year, we had hoped to put these three key puzzle pieces together. We're pleased that everything finally fell in place and we were able to complete this roll-up. As a result, Gold hart has capitalized on this uniquely accretive opportunity to add all three high-potential assets, without adding any liabilities, and all the upside accruing to Gold Hart shareholders. We thank Dr. Frutos and his family for entrusting the Pingo Property to Gold Hart, and are committed to advancing the assets efficiently and responsibly."

Upon acquiring the Pingo Property, Gold Hart was then able to quickly claim the adjacent Nessa Property, which hosted several historic artisanal mines and its own surface alteration. Prior geophysics suggested the magnetic anomaly of Pingo extends onto Nessa, and therefore Gold Hart was compelled to combine the two properties. Just SE, Gold Hart staked Manto Carolina, immediately adjacent to a former artisanal high-grade copper mine with an exposed copper manto and visible copper at surface, which Gold Hart believes may extend onto this property.

This represented a unique opportunity to conduct another roll-up of historic and high-potential assets, wherein the Company was able to leverage its in-country relationships and proprietary access in order to consolidate three historic assets proximal to majors, without any future payments or royalties whatsoever. While these new properties are not immediately adjacent to Gold Hart's existing land package in the Vicuña District (3.5hrs east of Copiapo), they are strategically in the same Atacama region of Chile and also proximal to the same central mining city of Copiapo, Chile (1.5hrs north of Copiapo) where Gold Hart maintains an office.

Rationale for Rolling Up New Properties

Historic assets with several historic gold & copper mines (pits and shallow tunnels) from surface High grades on surface (gold, copper, silver) with samples up to 25g/t gold, 3.25% copper, 958g/t silver World renowned mineral belt & famous Domeyko Fault home to mega assets controlled by majors Historic geophysics survey reported "large magnetic low" across Pingo and Nessa ("6km in diameter") Ability to roll-up three properties together (consolidation of three unique properties; not a one-off) Same Atacama, Chile jurisdiction with same local Chilean city (Copiapo) as existing land package in Vicuña District ensuring straightforward drivable access from same central Copiapo office Potential for low-cost exploration & advancement including relatively straight-forth geochemical and geophysical surveys, and economical shallow RC drilling to potentially diversify from the deeper diamond drilling required in the Vicuña District Unique access to opportunity due to Gold Hart co-founder Dr. Frutos' 50 years of history exploring, staking and discovering assets in Chile, combined with his desire to see Gold Hart advance the Pingo property Highly accretive deal structure; No future option payments or liabilities associated with the properties

Gold Hart has provided a presentation summarizing the new properties entitled "Latest Acquisitions" on the Investor Section of its website: https://www.goldhartmining.com/investors/.

The Company wishes to stress that these acquisitions in no way take away from Gold Hart's focus on its flagship Tolita asset in the Vicuña District, with first results likely days away.

Results From First Diamond Hole at Tolita

The Company believes it will be in a position to announce the results of this hole no later than July 22, 2025.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10786/259109_a67e2a4eb4f599bb_001full.jpg

About Gold Hart Copper

Gold Hart Copper is one of the largest independent land owners surrounding major miners where the famous Maricunga Gold Belt meets the emerging Vicuña Copper Belt in Chile. HART is actively acquiring, exploring and developing its portfolio of gold, copper & silver properties adjacent to the largest gold and copper assets on the continent.

In addition to its large land position in the Vicuña District, Gold Hart recently acquired three properties just West on Chile's Paleocene-Eocene Belt on the famous Domeyko Faul, which is home to some of Chile's largest gold, copper, and silver assets including Escondida, Chuquicamata and Collahuasi. The new Gold Hart properties host several historic gold and copper mines with high grades of gold, copper, and silver on surface, with a large alteration and magnetic anomaly extending approximately 6km.

HART's team of geologists were personally involved in pioneering exploration in the region, leading to some of its greatest gold, copper, and silver deposits, and include the country's former Geological Survey National Deputy Manager Dr. Professor José Frutos. Specifically, senior Gold Hart geologists were personally involved in the Escondida copper discovery, now the largest copper mine in the world1 controlled by Rio Tinto and BHP, as well as Cerro Casale, the largest gold-copper discovery in Chile2 acquired by Barrick and Newmont (GoldCorp) with 59-million ounces of gold and 12.5-billion pounds of copper.

HART has rolled-up a portfolio of historically significant assets surrounding majors, in some cases personally staked by the very same geologists who made the adjacent mega-discoveries, since the early 1990s. Some of the Gold Hart properties have already undergone a first phase of RC drilling, with highly encouraging results of gold, copper, and silver. Gold Hart properties are controlled 100% and not subject to any royalties whatsoever.

HART believes it may be sitting on one of the only fully-preserved untested large-scale gold-copper-silver porphyry targets in the Vicuña District - an asset that was first recognized for its uniquely high grades of gold and copper on surface - and staked by one of the Maricunga-Vicuña district's pioneering geologists3 in 1993. Gold Hart Copper is fully funded for its planned drill campaign.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10786/259109_a67e2a4eb4f599bb_002full.jpg

About Gold Hart Copper's Tolita Gold-Copper-Silver-Molybdenum Target

The Tolita property is a historically significant gold-copper asset which was first recognized and staked in 1993 - by one of the pioneering geologists of the Maricunga-Vicuña district - for its uniquely high grades of gold and copper on surface3. Geochemical surveys revealed gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum anomalies, which led to trenching. Tolita has had significant trenching (5,600m / 5.6km) with the highest grade trench returning grades up to 52g/t gold equivalent including 4% copper. Tolita has undergone helicopter mag surveys which identified 4 unique anomalies as well3.

In 1996, a third party company optioned the property and drilled 3 short 200m RC holes, without any geophysics, and yet still hit gold and copper in all 3 holes, including long intercepts of gold and copper (150m and 164m, respectively) close to surface in 2 of the 3 holes. At the time, gold was approximately $300/oz and copper traded below $1.00/lb, and large scale sulphide / porphyry deposits with both gold and copper were often considered less favorable than smaller scale gold-only oxide deposits. As a result, and due to general market sentiment for junior exploration companies in 1997-1998, Tolita was only drilled to a depth of 200m with 3 short RC holes (out of a planned 8 hole campaign)3.

When Gold Hart acquired the property, a full geophysical survey was conducted by a recognized geophysics firm, and a large high-chargeability and conductive anomaly was discovered that is near surface and almost 2.5km2 in size and "interpreted as a copper-gold or gold-copper porphyry system that certainly warrants additional exploration and drilling4". Gold Hart Copper has therefore launched diamond drilling and is fully funded for this planned campaign.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10786/259109_a67e2a4eb4f599bb_003full.jpg

References & Notes:

Escondida is the largest copper mine globally, as defined by producing the greatest number of copper tonnes per annum. Numbers sourced directly from property owner's website and public filings. Norte Abierto is considered the largest gold asset in Chile as defined by hosting the largest number of total gold ounces. Numbers sourced directly from property owner's website and public filings. Please refer to the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report on Sedar for information pertaining to Gold Hart Copper's properties including historical exploration at Tolita, including but not limited to, the history of the asset and its original staking, geochemical surveys, trenching surveys, helicopter magnetic surveys, and historical RC drilling. Geophysical survey is summarized in the Company's NI 43-101 Technical report available on Sedar. Such geophysical surveys are not definitive, and the results are still at an early stage of interpretation, with no guarantee of a mineral discovery.

HART | Gold Hart Copper Corporation - Social Media Channels

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/goldhart/

X / Twitter: https://x.com/goldhartcopper

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@GoldHartCopper

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goldhartcopper/

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release related has been reviewed by Mr. Jonathan A. Warner, Executive Vice President of Gold Hart Copper and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about: the ability of exploration results, including drilling, to accurately predict mineralization; errors in geological modelling; insufficient data; equity and debt capital markets; future spot prices of copper and zinc; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals; licenses and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; availability of mining equipment and positive relations with local communities and groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's listing statement dated March 14, 2025, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

How to access Gold Hart presentations:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10786/259109_a67e2a4eb4f599bb_004full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10786/259109_gold_hart_-_latest_acquisitions_-_domeyko_fault_-_nessa_pingo_manto_carolina_5.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10786/259109_gold_hart_-_latest_acquisitions_-_domeyko_fault_-_nessa_pingo_manto_carolina_6.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10786/259109_gold_hart_-_latest_acquisitions_-_domeyko_fault_-_nessa_pingo_manto_carolina_7.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259109

SOURCE: Gold Hart Copper Corp.