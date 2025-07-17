4-Star Electric Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Electrical Contractors in Southern Alberta

Calgary's trusted family-owned electrical company recognized for outstanding service, safety, and customer satisfaction.

CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / 4-Star Electric Ltd., Calgary's most trusted family-owned electrical service provider, has won the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Electrical Contractors category for Southern Alberta. This recognition celebrates more than 35 years of dedication to delivering safe, expert electrical solutions and outstanding service that feels like family care.

Founded by John and Irene Vannus in 1989 right out of their family home, 4-Star Electric has grown into Calgary and area's most chosen electrical partner - proudly serving homeowners, businesses, and contractors with a commitment to brighten lives, one project at a time.

A Legacy That Shines Bright

When John and Irene started 4-Star Electric, they wanted more than a company; they wanted a family legacy built on trust and excellent work. The name itself is a nod to their four sons - Denny, Dustin, Denver, and Dallas - two of whom now help lead the company forward. Back in the '80s, four stars was the highest possible service rating, and today, the Vannus family continues to live up to that promise with each satisfied customer.

"Winning the Consumer Choice Award means so much to us because it comes directly from the trust our customers place in our family and team," said John and Irene Vannus, Co-Founders of 4-Star Electric. "Our mission has always been to provide timely, trustworthy service with care and integrity - treating every customer like part of our own family."

Your Trusted Electrical Partner

4-Star Electric handles projects big and small, from fixing flickering lights in a family home to complex electrical upgrades for businesses and new builds. Their range of services includes:

Residential Electrical Services: Inspections, repairs, panel upgrades, surge protection, lighting installations, and whole-home safety checks.

Commercial Electrical Solutions: Code compliance, tenant improvements, energy-saving retrofits, and routine maintenance for businesses.

Emergency Electrical Services: 24/7 fast response for urgent electrical issues to keep families and businesses safe.

Specialty Services: Underground repairs, aluminum wiring replacement, electric vehicle charging stations, smoke detector installation, and more.

Customers appreciate clear, upfront pricing with no surprises - a cornerstone of the company's commitment to honesty and transparency.

Service with Heart and Skill

What sets 4-Star Electric apart is its warm, family-centered culture paired with best-in-class technical expertise. Each licensed electrician undergoes continuous training on the latest techniques and codes to ensure that every job meets or exceeds industry standards.

Their courteous, uniformed professionals arrive on time, respect each property like their own, and never consider the job done until the customer is 100% satisfied.

Rooted in Community Trust

With more than 1,100 glowing Google reviews and decades of repeat business, 4-Star Electric's reputation speaks for itself. Word-of-mouth referrals have powered the company's steady growth, as generations of Calgary families and businesses choose them again and again.

For the Vannus family, the real reward has always been the relationships they build - and the peace of mind they deliver every time they flip the switch.

Continuing to Raise the Standard

With this Consumer Choice Award, 4-Star Electric looks ahead with plans to keep investing in staff training, adopt energy-efficient solutions, and embrace new technologies to better serve Southern Alberta. One thing will never change: the promise to treat every customer with the same care and respect that built their legacy from a kitchen table to Calgary's trusted name in electrical work.

