C2 Blockchain Inc. Acquires 21.3 Million DOG Coins, Surpassing 54 Million in Total Public Holdings

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and treasury management company, today announced the acquisition of 21,338,084 additional DOG Coins, increasing its total DOG Coin reserve to 54,076,438 tokens.

This milestone further establishes C2 Blockchain as a first mover in publicly reporting DOG Coin reserves and deepens its commitment to pioneering a transparent, equity-based path for investors to gain exposure to one of Bitcoin's most culturally significant digital assets.

DOG Coin - secured by the Bitcoin blockchain and stewarded by the DOG of Bitcoin Foundation - is widely considered the leading meme coin built on a Bitcoin-native protocol. Through consistent accumulation and reporting, C2 Blockchain seeks to align traditional capital markets with decentralized digital communities in a responsible, transparent manner.

Strategic Highlights

New DOG Coins Acquired: 21,338,084

Total DOG Coin Reserve: 54,076,438 tokens

Reserve Tracker: C2DOG.com

Strategic Objective: Build and maintain one of the largest verified DOG Coin reserves disclosed by a public company

Affiliation: No official relationship with DOG Coin or its foundation; all holdings acquired through open-market transactions

C2 Blockchain's reserve strategy focuses on long-term, high-conviction holdings of decentralized assets that demonstrate community growth, cultural relevance, and network alignment. DOG Coin's fixed supply, growing ecosystem visibility, and unique place as a meme-native Bitcoin asset make it a key pillar of the company's treasury model.

Transparency Through Public Access

As part of its commitment to open reporting, C2 Blockchain provides real-time DOG Coin reserve tracking through C2DOG.com , offering shareholders and the broader community ongoing visibility into its treasury accumulation progress. The company views this model as a new standard in how public entities can responsibly participate in decentralized ecosystems while remaining compliant with regulatory frameworks.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and treasury company building durable shareholder value through strategic acquisition and management of digital assets and decentralized technologies. The company's mission is to bridge next-generation blockchain networks with the transparency, structure, and accountability of public market participation.

For more information, visit: https://c2blockchain.com

Investor & Media Contact: info@c2blockchain.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com .

SOURCE: C2 Blockchain Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/c2-blockchain-inc.-acquires-21.3-million-dog-coins-surpassing-54-mill-1049603