Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - CVW CleanTech Inc. (TSXV: CVW) (OTCQX: CVWFF) (FSE: TMD0) (the "Company" or "CVW CleanTech") announces that it plans to file Articles of Amendment to change its name to "CVW Sustainable Royalties Inc." on July 18, 2025 (the "Name Change"). The Company's shareholders approved a special resolution to proceed with the Name Change at the annual general and special meeting held on June 27, 2025. The Name Change will be effective on July 21, 2025, and is subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Effective at the start of trading on July 21, 2025, the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name. The ticker symbol of the Company will remain unchanged. The new CUSIP and ISIN numbers assigned to the Company's common shares are 23249L106 and CA23249L1067, respectively. There will be no consolidation of share capital, and shareholders are not required to change their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the new Company name. Company shares held electronically will be booked electronically. The Name Change does not impact the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the Name Change.

About CVW CleanTech Inc.

CVW CleanTech is a sustainable royalty platform that invests in innovative technologies which provide returns linked to commodities and which operate in a sustainable manner to help accelerate the world's transition to net zero. CVW CleanTech is building a portfolio of royalty-based cash flow streams by partnering with clean technology innovators in the commodity space. CVW CleanTech is also the 100% owner of its proprietary technology, Creating Value from Waste, which is designed to recover bitumen, solvents, critical minerals, and water from oil sands froth treatment tailings, which would reduce tailings pond fugitive methane emissions, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and enhance tailings management for Alberta's oil sands.

CVW CleanTech trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CVW", on the OTCQX under "CVWFF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "TMD0".

Disclosure regarding forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information") that reflect the current expectations of management about the future results, performance, achievements, prospects, or opportunities for CVW CleanTech.

Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. The forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the completion of the Name Change, the ability of the Company to make strategic investments and identify opportunities, that the Company will effectively identify and undertake future corporate transactions, the anticipated benefits of the adoption and commercialization of CVW technology, the chemical, material, financial, economic, operational, environmental and any other anticipated results of the adoption thereof, potential diversification strategies and the implementation and results thereof, expectations regarding future development, funding (including necessity, sources, and expected structure of the same) and contracted work, expectation as to the timeline on which any goals of the Company will be met, expectations regarding the key economic and policy drivers supporting the adoption of CVW CleanTech's technology, expectations regarding synergies or alignments between the business of the Company and any other organization, CVW CleanTech's research and development and commercialization plans, the advantages of the Company's technology, the Company's ongoing engagement with stakeholders, including business development activities, the development of networks with strategic partners, potential financing opportunities, including grant and financing opportunities from applicable government programs and non-governmental organizations, and entering into funding agreements related thereto, any expected next steps for the Company, timelines, strategic plans, and the scope of any activities that will be undertaken. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company may differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: uncertainties involved in disputes and litigation, fluctuations in interest rates, commodity prices and currency exchange rates; changes in the availability, and cost, of technical labour required for the success of the Company's products and services; price escalation and/or inflationary pressures affecting the cost of equipment and material required to commercialize the same; the uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the impact on the Company of increasing inflation; any change in government policy, programs, and funding opportunities, whether provincial, national, or international which could negatively affect the Company, and any failure of the same to continue to evolve in accordance with Company's expectations; any change in capital or commodity markets, whether generally or particularly in the clean technology sector, which could cause or compel the Company to adjust its goals, reallocate capital, and/or pursue alternative financing options; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in other information released by the Company from time to time and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies.

All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs and assumptions which are based on information available at the time these assumptions are made. The Company has made the following assumptions in relation to the forward-looking statements in this press release: the expected environmental and economic benefits to be achieved from CVW technology; the ability of the Company to successfully access various government funding programs; the details of government funding programs and that such programs will be implemented (and not change) as expected; that the Company will continue to be able to protect its intellectual property; assumptions as to various market and commercial opportunities for the Company and its technology; and the ability of the Company to continue to develop and commercialize its technology. The forward-looking statements contained herein are as of the date set out above and are subject to change after this date, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise the statements to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

Although management believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, there is significant risk that the forward-looking information or statements may not be achieved, and the underlying assumptions thereto will not prove to be accurate. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in any forward-looking information or statements, including the underlying assumptions thereto, as a result of numerous risks, uncertainties and factors including: failure to obtain regulatory approvals; the possibility that opportunities will arise that require more cash than the Company has or can reasonably obtain; dependence on key personnel; dependence on corporate collaborations; potential delays; uncertainties related to early stage of technology and product development; uncertainties as to fluctuation of the stock market; uncertainties as to future expense levels and the possibility of unanticipated costs or expenses or cost overruns; and other risks and uncertainties which may not be described herein.

