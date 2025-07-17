Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis") a technology-powered private investment platform, announced today the continued growth of its national distribution network with the addition of three experienced Dealing Representatives (DRs) based in Saskatchewan. The appointments mark a strategic push across Canada as investor appetite for private real estate and alternative investment products continues to grow.

With over 40 licensed Dealing Representatives now on the Parvis platform and a strong pipeline of new advisors, the Company continues to grow its national footprint across major Canadian markets including Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, and Halifax. The latest additions include Larry Scammell, Shayne Shepherd, and Jane Button of Kohr Wealth Management in Saskatoon, who have recently joined Parvis to expand its national presence.

These advisors bring decades of combined experience in exempt market investments, financial planning, and capital raising. Their onboarding reflects Parvis' commitment to working with seasoned professionals who understand how to navigate investor goals across varying market cycles.

"As Canada's private capital market continues to mature, trusted distribution remains a critical success factor," said David Michaud, Founder and CEO of Parvis. "We're proud to welcome advisors who bring strong investor relationships and a disciplined approach to capital markets, qualities that matter even more in today's more selective fundraising environment."

This advisor expansion comes at a pivotal time. With credit tightening and new project launches slowing, capital is increasingly scarce yet the demand for quality private investment opportunities remains strong. Parvis' advisor-led model ensures investors have access to expert guidance and curated offerings, while providing issuers with a compliant, efficient capital-raising channel.

Parvis DRs are licensed professionals registered with Canadian securities regulators, authorized to distribute exempt market products. Backed by the Parvis platform's integrated compliance, deal structuring, and marketing tools, they're able to scale their advisory practices while enhancing access to private market opportunities for a broader segment of Canadian investors.

Parvis also remains the only private investment platform in Canada to offer a dedicated DR Insurance Program and lead generation services, supporting its commitment to advisor success and long-term distribution strength.

For more information about becoming a Dealing Representative or to explore Parvis' investment offerings, visit www.parvisinvest.com.

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: execution and integration of the investment offerings; and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @ParvisInvest

Facebook: ParvisInvest

LinkedIn: Parvis

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259104

SOURCE: Parvis Invest Inc.