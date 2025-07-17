List features technology vendors that support growth, innovation, and success

ExaGrid®, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock that includes a non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced that MES Computing, a brand of The Channel Company, has highlighted ExaGrid on its 2025 MES Midmarket 100 list.

The annual MES Midmarket 100 recognizes technology vendors with deep knowledge of the unique IT needs of midmarket organizations. These vendors are committed to delivering future-focused products and services that support growth, innovation, and success for their midsize customers.

MES Computing defines midmarket organizations as those with an annual revenue of $50 million to $2 billion and/or 100 to 2,500 total supported users/seats. Vendors were selected for the MES Midmarket 100 for their go-to-market strategy, how they innovate to serve the midmarket better, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

"The Midmarket 100 showcases the technology vendors that truly understand and actively support the unique needs of midsize organizations," said Samara Lynn, senior editor, MES Computing, The Channel Company. "These vendors are dedicated partners who empower midmarket organizations to hurdle their toughest IT challenges so they can innovate and achieve their growth goals. We can't wait to see how these companies continue to evolve to help the midmarket thrive."

Midmarket organizations have a complex set of requirements with tight IT resources and budget dollars. ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage appliances are easy to manage and work seamlessly with the industry's leading backup applications so that an organization can retain its investment in existing backup applications and processes. ExaGrid is simple to install, simple to use, takes very little IT staff time to manage, is well-supported, provides the fastest and more secure backups, and saves costs versus other backup storage solutions.

"We are honored to be recognized on this list, and proud to offer what midmarket to enterprise organizations need for their backup storage," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "ExaGrid provides a scale-out architecture that allows organizations to add appliances as their data grows so they only pay for what they need and offers the fastest backups, fastest restores, complete disaster recovery solutions, and the most comprehensive security and ransomware recovery for backup storage with industry-leading customer support."

The 2025 MES Computing Midmarket 100 list is featured online at www.mescomputing.com/midmarket100.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

