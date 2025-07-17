L'Occitane International S.A.: L'OCCITANE Group's brands champion sustainable beauty through responsible sourcing and product design

GENEVA, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the heart of the L'OCCITANE Group's approach to beauty lies a deep commitment to sustainability, from the way ingredients are sourced to how products are conceived and crafted.

Rooted in long-term collaboration with local communities and biodiversity conservation, the Group's brands aim to offer more sustainable choices to customers through responsible sourcing and product design.

This commitment is brought to life in a series of short digital videos, offering a close-up look at the sustainable sourcing and design practices behind the L'OCCITANE Group's brands. Each film highlights one brand and a key element of its approach - to water, immortelle and shea sourcing, as well as packaging design - showcasing what biodiversity regeneration efforts look like in practice.

Water: after identifying that 58% of its water use occurs in their supply chains, L'Occitane en Provence and Melvita have worked with producers and local NGOs to reduce consumption and create water-saving guidelines. To continue its nature stewardship, the Group's production site in Lagorce is being transformed into its first circular water factory.

after identifying that 58% of its water use occurs in their supply chains, L'Occitane en Provence and Melvita have worked with producers and local NGOs to reduce consumption and create water-saving guidelines. To continue its nature stewardship, the Group's production site in Lagorce is being transformed into its first circular water factory. Immortelle: L'Occitane en Provence's cultivation of immortelle, a Corsican flower with anti-ageing properties, is 100% organic, growing wild seeds that preserve the flower's rare genetic heritage and protect local biodiversity through regenerative agriculture.

L'Occitane en Provence's cultivation of immortelle, a Corsican flower with anti-ageing properties, is 100% organic, growing wild seeds that preserve the flower's rare genetic heritage and protect local biodiversity through regenerative agriculture. Shea: the West African butter known as 'women's gold' is a key ingredient of many of L'Occitane en Provence's products. In Burkina Faso and Ghana, the Group's €2 million RESIST programme has supported women in shea cooperatives, combining scientific data with traditional knowledge to conserve parklands and enhance livelihoods.

the West African butter known as 'women's gold' is a key ingredient of many of L'Occitane en Provence's products. In Burkina Faso and Ghana, the Group's €2 million RESIST programme has supported women in shea cooperatives, combining scientific data with traditional knowledge to conserve parklands and enhance livelihoods. Packaging: in Florence, Dr. Vranjes Firenze champions elegant, sustainable design with refillable glass diffusers and 100% recycled PET refills, which are a particularly high-performing product in its eco-conscious collection.

As Adrien Geiger, CEO of Maison L'Occitane en Provence, said:

'We depend on nature and must take responsibility as its stewards, both individually and collectively. Together, we are leading the transition from conventional practices to sustainable farming models that restore and give back to nature. It's not just about preserving our resources but also about securing the future viability of our entire ecosystem.'

The L'OCCITANE Group, a certified B Corporation, is committed to investing in nature-positive value chains. Anchored in the Group's mission - 'with empowerment we positively impact people and regenerate nature' - our digital series demonstrates how biodiversity regeneration takes shape on the ground, from circular design to sustainable farming.

The campaign invites global audiences to look more closely not only at the L'OCCITANE Group's ingredients and packaging, but also at the ecosystems, producers and innovations that make responsible, sustainable beauty possible.

About the L'OCCITANE Group

The L'OCCITANE Group is a leading international manufacturer and retailer of premium and sustainable beauty and wellness products. The Group operates in 90 countries worldwide and has 3,000 retail outlets, including over 1,300 of its own stores. Within its portfolio of premium beauty brands that champion organic and natural ingredients are: L'Occitane en Provence, Melvita, Erborian, L'OCCITANE au Brésil, LimeLife, ELEMIS, Sol de Janeiro and Dr. Vranjes Firenze. Innovative venture studio OBRATORI is also part of the Group. With its nature-positive vision and entrepreneurial ethos, L'OCCITANE Group is committed to investing in communities, biodiversity, reducing waste and to finding sustainable solutions to create a better and healthier planet. The mission statement of the Group is: With empowerment we positively impact people and regenerate nature.

The L'OCCITANE Group is a certified B Corporation.

For more information about our people and our brands, visit us at https://group.loccitane.com

