Hyperlink InfoSystem Launches '30 Sec Nails' - A Revolutionary Fashion Tech Beauty Nail Printer in Partnership with Ahna 30SecNails

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperlink InfoSystem, a global leader in IT services and tech innovation, has officially launched 30 Sec Nails, a cutting-edge nail printer that prints custom graphics directly onto nails in just 30 seconds. Developed in strategic partnership with Ahna 30SecNails, this revolutionary Fashion Tech Beauty product combines technology and personal style to transform the nail art experience for consumers and professionals alike.

30 Sec Nails is designed for speed, precision, and personalization. Users can select or upload any design through a dedicated mobile app and print it instantly onto their nails using the compact, easy-to-use device. Whether for at-home beauty lovers or high-demand salon environments, the nail printer delivers salon-quality results with unmatched convenience.

Harnil Oza, CEO of Hyperlink InfoSystem. said, "With 30 Sec Nails, we're proud to bring our technological expertise into the Fashion Tech Beauty space. This smart nail printer, created in collaboration with Ahna 30SecNails, is designed to empower users with instant customization, merging beauty and innovation like never before. It's a perfect solution for anyone seeking creative self-expression in just seconds."

This launch marks Hyperlink InfoSystem's expansion beyond software and digital solutions into consumer tech, tapping into the fast-growing beauty tech segment. 30 Sec Nails is ideal for salons, beauty entrepreneurs, influencers, and individuals looking to elevate their nail art game with speed and style.

30 Sec Nails is now available for pre-order at an exclusive launch price.

To learn more or place an order, visit: www.30secnails.com

About Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a prominent international enterprise excelling in IT solutions in many domains. Since its humble beginnings in 2011, its specialization in technologies has expanded across web development, mobile app development, enterprise software solutions, and now Artificial Intelligence (AI). With over 1200+ employees and a global presence in the USA, UK, UAE, France, India, and Canada, Hyperlink InfoSystem is dedicated to assisting corporations to leverage the complete power of technology to accomplish their goals.

