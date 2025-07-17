Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2025 14:10 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: KFSHRC Performs World's First Robotic-Assisted BiVAD Implantation

A minimally invasive robotic surgery offers a life-saving option for high-risk patients who cannot undergo transplants or traditional open-heart procedures

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Riyadh has successfully performed the world's first implantation of two artificial pumps for biventricular support (BiVAD-HMIII) using robotic technology on a patient with advanced heart failure. This groundbreaking procedure opens new horizons in circulatory support techniques for patients with complex cardiac conditions and marks a medical achievement that culminated in the patient's recovery within a short period following the surgery.

The procedure represents a major advancement in the treatment of bilateral heart failure, which was traditionally performed through full sternotomy, an approach associated with higher surgical risks and prolonged recovery. However, the cardiac surgery team at KFSHRC, led by Prof. Feras Khaliel, successfully performed the operation through small incisions using remotely controlled high-precision robotic arms, resulting in reduced blood loss, lower risk of infection, and faster patient recovery.

The 61-year-old patient was admitted after spending over two months bedridden, suffering from end-stage heart failure unresponsive to medical therapy, in addition to multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, stroke, and renal impairment. After a comprehensive clinical evaluation, the patient was deemed ineligible for a heart transplant, making robotic implantation of the artificial pumps a vital and unique solution suited to his health status.

This milestone reflects the integration of expertise across multiple departments at KFSHRC including cardiac surgery, cardiology, anesthesia, critical care, biomedical engineering, and advanced life support. The procedure was meticulously planned and benefited from 3D imaging technologies, real-time surgical navigation, and innovative solutions for safely securing the mechanical assist devices.

KFSHRC aims to publish the results of this procedure in peer-reviewed medical journals and present them at global cardiology conferences to promote knowledge exchange and establish innovative partnerships with leading international centers in robotic care and advanced heart failure management.

This achievement adds to KFSHRC's track record in robotic surgery which includes the world's first fully robotic heart transplant and the World's First Robotic-Assisted Artificial Heart Pump Implantation. These milestones serve as evidence of its leadership in adopting cutting-edge cardiac technologies and managing critical conditions with the highest standards of precision and safety, further reinforcing its position as a leading academic medical center both regionally and globally.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29271292-c009-4853-8e3a-829afd6d2d04


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.