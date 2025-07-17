Helix Robotics Solutions Limited, the U.K. robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. ("Helix") (NYSE: HLX), has entered into a long-term cooperation and frame agreement with NKT A/S ("NKT"), a designer, manufacturer and installer of power cable solutions, to serve as a key partner for the new T3600, designed to be the world's most powerful subsea trencher.

The agreement includes installation, offshore operations, project engineering, and maintenance of the T3600 subsea trencher, which will be deployed on a Helix-provided support vessel. The Helix support vessel will be equipped with the T-1200 Jet Trencher, two work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), and a full survey spread, including personnel, to support NKT's offshore cable burial and construction activities. The agreement includes an initial commitment of 800 days of vessel operations over four years, commencing in 2027, with options for extension.

"We are thrilled to execute another long-term agreement with NKT, this time for the new T3600 trencher and T-1200 trenching spread," said Scotty Sparks, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Helix. "By combining Helix's advanced robotics, world-class T-1200 trenching spread, and offshore expertise with NKT's experience of pioneering sustainable power cable solutions, we are poised to enhance the reliability and efficiency of critical energy infrastructure."

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention, robotics and decommissioning operations. Our services are key in supporting a global energy transition by maximizing production of existing oil and gas reserves, decommissioning end-of-life oil and gas fields and supporting renewable energy developments. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.helixesg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, any statements regarding the agreement, the trenchers and services thereunder and the parties thereto; the current market or demand for our services; our ability to enter into, renew and/or perform commercial contracts; our current work continuing; and any impact on our financial and operating results and estimates; any statements regarding our strategy; any statements regarding our business model or the global energy transition; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the terms of the agreement and/or any work thereunder or extension thereof; actions by governments, customers, suppliers and partners; market conditions; demand for our services; the performance of contracts by suppliers, customers and partners; actions by governmental and regulatory authorities; operating hazards and delays, which includes delays in delivery, chartering or customer acceptance of assets or terms of their acceptance; our ultimate ability to realize current backlog; employee management issues; complexities of global political and economic developments; geologic risks; volatility of oil and gas prices and other risks described from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Helix's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in Helix's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their respective dates, except as required by the securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250717315067/en/

Contacts:

Erik Staffeldt, Executive Vice President and CFO

email: estaffeldt@helixesg.com

ph: 281-618-0400