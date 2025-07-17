Japanese technology company Asahi Kasei has announced that its Microza Water Processing Division, which provides Microza® hollow-fiber membranes for filtration and separation, received a Gold rating in the EcoVadis sustainability assessment conducted in June 2025. EcoVadis is a sustainability assessment company based in France that performs the review annually. This rating places the Asahi Kasei division among the top 5% of all entities assessed.

Hollow Fiber Membrane Microza®

Microza® is used broadly in two areas: water treatment processes, such as water purification and wastewater/industrial water reuse; and industrial processes, including filtration and separation in biopharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical water, food, and industrial chemicals. By providing membrane technology for these applications, Asahi Kasei contributes to improved productivity, reduced environmental impact, and effective utilization of limited water resources.

The EcoVadis assessment evaluates corporate sustainability initiatives across four categories: Environment, Labor Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. This assessment targeted manufacturing at the Microza® Fuji Plant and related supply and value chain activities. The Microza Water Processing Division received particularly high marks in the Environment category.

EcoVadis ratings are based on international sustainability standards and have been awarded to over 150,000 companies across 185 countries and 250 industries. The EcoVadis evaluation has become a globally recognized benchmark for objectively assessing corporate sustainability efforts.

"Receiving this Gold rating is a significant milestone for our business and reinforces our commitment to supporting society through membrane and separation technologies," said Satoshi Kobayashi, Senior General Manager of the Microza Water Processing Division. "By strengthening technological innovation and global collaboration, we will continue to provide solutions that conserve safe and clean water resources while enhancing productivity in separation and concentration processes across various industries, creating new value for a more sustainable society."

The Asahi Kasei Group is committed to promoting sustainability initiatives across all business areas. To maintain transparency and accountability, the organization publishes an annual sustainability report outlining activities and achievements. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/basic_information/library/report/

About the Microza Water Processing Division

The Microza Water Processing Division provides Microza® hollow-fiber membrane-based separation solutions in a wide range of fields, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food processing, environmental protection, and water treatment. The division contributes to improving water quality and effectively utilizing limited water resources through applications such as wastewater and industrial water reuse and water purification, thereby enhancing the quality of life for people worldwide.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Healthcare, Homes, and Material. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.

