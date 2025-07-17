ABI Research: Growing Enterprise and Sovereign AI Demand Will Fuel Telco GPUaaS Revenue Growth to US$21 billion by 2030

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Telcos globally have a large opportunity to expand their business beyond connectivity and become the backbone of AI infrastructure for national or regional AI demand. According to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, the telco industry is set to generate over US$21 billion in GPUaaS revenue by 2030. This revenue growth will be driven by the continued growth in demand for GPU compute by enterprises and the growing requirement of AI sovereignty by governments.

"While the telco GPUaaS market is still at an incredibly early stage, there is significant momentum behind the buildout of AI factories and upgrading existing data center portfolios to better support AI workloads," says Larbi Belkhit, Industry Analyst at ABI Research. "Demand for access to GPU compute continues to grow, but alongside that is a growing necessity for AI sovereignty and telcos are extremely well positioned to be the preferred and trusted partner for national or regional AI inferencing workloads."

As of Q1 2025, 17 telcos have announced or built NVIDIA AI factories, which can be utilized not just for internal workloads, but GPUaaS offerings too. These include SoftBank, Reliance Jio, Telenor, TELUS, Ooredoo, and others. The majority of the announced NVIDIA AI factories are in the Asia-Pacific region thus far, followed by Europe and the Middle East and Africa markets. As the buildout continues and telcos become more mature in distributed GPU compute offerings, 2027 is expected to be the inflection point for when GPUaaS revenue for telcos begins to rapidly grow.

Belkhit concludes, "While highly regulated and sovereign-sensitive verticals are prime opportunities, GPUaaS is merely a gateway to a much wider AI monetization strategy for telcos. Developing AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) offerings will strengthen their value proposition compared to other cloud providers who are heavily reliant on GPU demand for their business model."

These findings are from ABI Research's The Telco GPUaaS Opportunity report. This report is part of the company's Telco AI research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

