NetworkNewsWire: A New Mining Model Built for Speed, Scale and Profit

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, the mining industry has revolved around high-risk, capital-intensive exploration, where the odds of success are slim-often it's a one-in-a-thousand discovery that leads to a viable operation, with the majority of junior miners never making it to production. In addition, investors are frequently diluted, and project timelines can extend over decades. At scale, most mining ventures are unattractive to investors due to their cyclical nature, massive capital requirements, and significant permitting and execution challenges. ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (Profile) is taking a different approach. Rather than pursuing speculative exploration, ESGold focuses on reviving past-producing or legacy-mining sites - locations with established resource volumes, historical grades and existing infrastructure. These sites weren't abandoned due to resource depletion or economic infeasibility, but rather because prior operators lacked the necessary resources to fully realize their potential. With gold prices at historic highs and demand for minerals across the board surging, this is an opportune moment for experienced, well-capitalized companies to secure their place in a revitalized market that's drawing renewed attention from Wall Street. ESGold is focused on becoming a key player in a high-quality group of mineral miners, including Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TECK) (TSX: TECK), Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) (TSX: AGI), Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) and Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT).

While bullion has been a safe haven, today's investors are demanding more - they're looking for leverage, scalability and consistent cash flow.

ESGold has crafted a scalable, repeatable business model designed to generate steady cash flow by starting with low-cost, low-impact reprocessing of tailings.

ESGold has established a strong track record of execution while building a scalable mining platform centered on clean technology and environmental restoration

ESGold's Montauban Project, now fully permitted and actively under construction, represents a key turning point as the company shifts from exploration to production.

The company's newly appointed CEO brings a strong combination of financial expertise and resource-sector insight.

Capitalizing on the Shift

Gold prices are reaching historic highs (https://ibn.fm/5Vz3s), U.S. national debt continues to climb (https://ibn.fm/d9mQV) and central banks are purchasing gold at record-breaking levels (https://ibn.fm/21JrU). But while bullion is a safe haven, today's investors are demanding more - they're looking for leverage, scalability and consistent cash flow. The opportunity in the mineral sector is evolving, and it looks unlike anything we've seen before.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is capitalizing on this shift. Leveraging modern technology, high commodity prices and a strong push for environmental solutions, ESGold's strategy focuses on extracting value from legacy tailings - efficiently, sustainably and with minimal costs. There are no speculative drilling efforts, no decade-long waits for permits. Instead, ESGold offers a low-capex model with short project timelines and clear, measurable economics.

And ESGold's mission goes beyond profitability. While delivering strong margins, the company is actively contributing to environmental remediation, turning waste into value and leaving sites cleaner than before. And because its process can be replicated, ESGold isn't just developing a single project - it's building a scalable business model. Wall Street values platforms that can grow and fund themselves, and ESGold is doing just that: generating cash flow, reinvesting in expansion, and transforming overlooked assets into modern producers. The company is already fully permitted, under construction, and expects to pour both gold and silver within the next two quarters.

This is not traditional mining. It's a forward-thinking model designed to align with institutional capital, clean-tech goals, operational discipline, and - above all - profitability.

Built to Scale with Repeat Potential

ESGold has crafted a scalable, repeatable business model designed to generate steady cash flow by starting with low-cost, low-impact reprocessing of tailings. The company then reinvests those profits into acquiring and exploring legacy mining projects that meet its strict criteria for low capital expenditure and high-margin potential.

At the center of this strategy is ESGold's flagship Montauban Project in Quebec (https://ibn.fm/bifRN), a fully permitted site with infrastructure already in place, including a gravity separation circuit approved to process up to 1,000 tonnes per day of historical tailings. The company anticipates producing gold, silver and mica as soon as late 2025 or early 2026. With processing costs as low as C$29.83 per tonne and a minimal environmental footprint, the project is set to generate strong free cash flow while remediating long-neglected sites (https://ibn.fm/CiCp0).

Importantly, ESGold is not stopping there. It's channeling that cash flow directly into targeted, district-scale exploration efforts. The company holds over 32,000 acres (13,000 hectares) of mineral claims and is conducting modern geophysical work, including Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) scans that reach depths of more than 800 meters. This systematic approach provides consistent funding for uncovering and developing high-grade legacy resources. As CEO Gordon Robb explains, ESGold has "laid the foundation for something extraordinary" (https://ibn.fm/uzoEo).

This approach is built for scale, with the potential to be repeated across the estimated 500,000+ legacy mine and tailings sites in North America (https://ibn.fm/Yvfgp). By focusing first on low-capex tailings reprocessing, then using the returns to expand its portfolio through exploration and acquisition, ESGold aligns profitability with sustainability, environmental cleanup, and long-term growth.

Execution Track Record, Scalable Platform

ESGold has established a strong track record of execution while building a scalable gold and silver mining platform centered on clean technology and environmental restoration. Its business model is underpinned by a focused leadership team and supported by a policy environment that increasingly prioritizes global sustainability objectives.

At the Montauban Project, ESGold is developing a gravity-based processing facility for historical tailings and investigating alternative extraction methods that avoid the use of cyanide. This low-impact, environmentally conscious approach aims to remediate legacy waste while generating cash flow without shareholder dilution, laying the groundwork for reinvestment in exploration and the redevelopment of additional assets (https://ibn.fm/TMLuP).

The company is also working closely with government agencies at both the Quebec and Canadian federal levels to secure nondilutive funding that would help finance construction, purchase equipment and support expansion. This funding strategy aligns with local incentives promoting clean industries and broader sustainability initiatives (https://ibn.fm/oy3ft). Through these collaborative efforts, ESGold anticipates creating up to 30 direct jobs, along with supporting positions in exploration and drilling, reinforcing its long-term vision for responsible and sustainable resource development.

Positioned to Move Swiftly

ESGold's Montauban Project in Quebec has reached a pivotal stage, now fully permitted and actively under construction - a key turning point as the company shifts from exploration toward near-term production. With more than 60% of the required infrastructure already built and C$3.4 million in secured financing supporting the final construction and mill assembly, ESGold is positioned to move swiftly into gravity-based tailings processing. This approach not only lowers regulatory risk but also shortens the timeline to its first gold and silver output (https://ibn.fm/hP1qt).

By May 2025, ESGold had completed the delivery and installation of critical gravity separation components, including Humphrey spiral concentrators, which form the heart of its chemical-free processing circuit. Designed to handle up to 1,000 tonnes per day of historic tailings, the system is engineered to recover gold, silver and saleable mica, setting the stage for a clean, environmentally sustainable pilot production phase.

Construction momentum has continued. Since late June, the company expanded its mine facility to 4,000 square feet, doubling its size to house essential operational features such as control rooms, processing laboratories, staff facilities and a secure "gold room" for on-site storage of recovered metals (https://ibn.fm/KL0uu). This expansion underscores ESGold's commitment to scaled execution and smart capital deployment. To complement this physical progress, on-site testing of the spiral circuit concentrate is currently underway. The company is also conducting metallurgical assays and preparing updated geophysical surveys, which will help refine downstream recovery methods and guide further exploration planning (https://ibn.fm/p3qWv).

Serving as a prototype for fast-tracked, low-impact resource development, the Montauban Project presents a fully permitted, under-construction example of ESGold's broader strategy. It offers a lower-risk path to gold and silver production by year-end, while validating the company's scalable, environmentally responsible model. With regulatory hurdles cleared and infrastructure rapidly advancing, ESGold is demonstrating its readiness to replicate this success across legacy mining sites throughout the Americas.

Entering Production, Uncovering Potential

ESGold is quickly advancing from development to revenue generation, with initial gold and silver production imminent at its fully permitted Montauban Project. This marks a key achievement in the company's two-pronged approach: launching a low-capex, gravity-based tailings operation while simultaneously scaling up its exploration efforts. The strategy is designed so that revenue from operations can be reinvested directly into discovery and expansion across the broader Montauban property.

Fueling ESGold's exploration strategy is Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT), an advanced, noninvasive seismic imaging method. ANT utilizes sensitive geophones to capture both natural and human-made ground vibrations, building 3D models of subsurface structures without the need for active seismic sources (https://ibn.fm/O7kNY). Unlike conventional seismic techniques, ANT records ambient energy and processes it into deep imaging data, enabling visualization of geological features at depths exceeding 800 meters - twice the range initially planned. This capability helps ESGold identify important structural formations, such as repeated layers, lens-shaped bodies, and deeper mineralized zones that previous drilling could not reach.

As ESGold awaits the final ANT results, there is strong potential for confirmation of a district-scale volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) system at Montauban. Preliminary geophysical surveys have already revealed a significant magnetic and conductive anomaly in the property's southwestern section, which supports the VMS hypothesis (https://ibn.fm/CNSY9). Should the ANT data confirm this, ESGold will have clear, high-priority drill targets and a refined 3D geological model that incorporates ANT imaging alongside historical assay and VTEM data, accelerating its resource definition efforts.

In summary, ESGold is poised not only to enter its first phase of production but also to uncover major new mineral potential. With cash flow from tailings processing on the horizon and powerful imaging tools guiding exploration, the company is positioned at a critical juncture - generating near-term revenue while pursuing what could be a substantial mineral discovery.

Key Executive Leadership in Place

Gordon Robb, the newly appointed CEO of ESGold, brings a strong combination of financial expertise and resource-sector insight to lead the company through its upcoming production and growth stages. With more than 10 years of experience in global capital markets, Robb's background aligns well with ESGold's strategy to scale environmentally responsible mining initiatives (https://ibn.fm/IL8CY). His skills in structuring sophisticated deals and handling investor communications are expected to play a critical role as the company transitions into a near-term producer with a focus on long-term scalability.

Prior to joining ESGold, Robb held the position of business development and investor relations manager at Scottie Resources. There, he was instrumental in securing capital and strengthening shareholder relations. Under his guidance, the company improved its investor messaging and obtained key funding, highlighting Robb's strategic approach to financial growth. Those who worked with him at Scottie credit him with significantly shaping the company's financial health and enhancing its credibility in the marketplace.

Now at ESGold, Robb steps into a leadership role overseeing a fully permitted, environmentally conscious operation centered on the Montauban tailings project, which is currently under construction. "The Montauban Project is fully permitted, construction is well underway and a major discovery opportunity is unfolding alongside the tailings-to-cash flow model," Robb said. "We are building what the market has long been waiting for - a replicable, scalable, clean mining company that delivers returns through both production and discovery, while minimizing environmental and permitting risk."

Robb's experience in finance, his proven success in capital markets and his strategic leadership are key assets as ESGold works to deliver on its dual-track approach: generating near-term revenue from tailings reprocessing and pursuing district-scale exploration of legacy mining sites. His appointment sends a clear message to investors and stakeholders that ESGold has the executive leadership required to execute its strategy with precision and foresight.

Mining Majors Advance Projects, Attract Investors

The global mining sector continues to evolve through major project expansions, strategic mergers and impactful community investments. Recent announcements underscore the dynamic nature of the industry and the efforts made by savvy companies focused on themselves for sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TECK) (TSX: TECK), a leading Canadian resource company, recently announced that the British Columbia government has issued an Environmental Assessment Certificate for the proposed Highland Valley Copper Mine Life Extension project (https://ibn.fm/wsr5s). According to the company, site preparation work is expected to start shortly along with work to secure additional required permits, with a final construction sanction decision by Teck's board of directors expected in the Q3 2025.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) (TSX: AGI), a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America, is reporting results of the Base Case Life of Mine Plan (https://ibn.fm/eXnTd). The plan was completed on the Island Gold District operation, located in Ontario, Canada. According to the company, the Base Case LOM Plan integrates Island Gold and Magino as one consolidated long-life operation that is expected to become one of the largest, lowest-cost, and most profitable gold mines in Canada.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS), a leading producer of silver and gold in the Americas, has entered into a definitive agreement with MAG Silver Corp. (https://ibn.fm/jdk1K). The agreement outlines Pan American's plans to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of MAG pursuant to a plan of arrangement. MAG is a tier-one primary silver mining company through its 44% joint venture interest in the large-scale, high-grade Juanicipio mine, operated by Fresnillo plc, which holds the remaining 56% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture.

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT), a leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver, has announced an C$8 million community investment to benefit the Tahltan Nation as part of its celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Red Chris Mine (https://ibn.fm/2QQp0). The investment will benefit the communities of Telegraph Creek, Dease Lake and Iskut, and will fund a range of projects aimed at improving community well-being, including the development of community-use spaces, recreation facilities and greenhouse space. A portion of the investment will also support planning and pre-development efforts to improve housing in each community. The Red Chris Mine is an open-pit copper and gold mine that has become a key economic pillar in Tahltan territory.

The news from these companies reflects a broad shift toward scalability, revenue generation, operational consolidation and long-term planning. As market demand for metals and minerals continues to grow, these forward-looking strategies not only bolster production capabilities but also reinforce responsible practices and collaborative growth. Investors and stakeholders alike will be watching closely as these initiatives unfold in the coming months.

