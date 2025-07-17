Labor Smart, Inc.: Labor Smart Inc. and Cookies Officially Launch "Adios" - Premium Tequila RTD Brand Powered by Casa Rica, Flaviar, and Global Cultural Icons

Presale Live Now at AdiosSpirits.com Ahead of August 15th California Retail Launch - Brand Debuts July 19th During Pacquiao vs. Barrios Fight Streaming Live on Amazon Prime

JACKSON, WY / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Labor Smart Inc. (OTC:LTNC), a Wyoming-based public company, today announces the official launch of Adios, a premium, all-natural, ready-to-drink (RTD) tequila cocktail developed in partnership with global lifestyle brand Cookies, boutique tequila distiller Casa Rica, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) leader Flaviar.

Crafted with real fruit juice, zero additives, and ultra-premium tequila from Jalisco, Mexico, Adios launches in four bold flavors, with four additional SKUs planned shortly after. Presales begin today at AdiosSpirits.com, ahead of the California retail launch on August 15th.

Global Media Launch: Adios Featured During Amazon Prime Boxing Event

Adios will make its international media debut this Saturday, July 19th, during the Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, streaming live globally on Amazon Prime.

Manny Pacquiao , boxing's only eight-division world champion, will be wearing Adios and representing the brand during his highly anticipated return to the ring.

Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa, co-headlining against Joet Gonzalez, will also represent Adios throughout the broadcast-placing the brand in front of a global audience of millions.

Presale Live Today - California Retail Launch August 15

Consumers can now place orders for Adios at AdiosSpirits.com, powered by Flaviar, a leader in compliant alcohol e-commerce. The August 15th California retail launch will be supported by major in-store placements and a series of launch events celebrating the brand's cultural roots in the state where Cookies was founded.

Strategic Terms of the Partnership

The Adios partnership includes a long-term Cookies® brand licensing agreement, shared ownership of the Adios trademark, and a five-year deal with automatic renewals. The structure aligns all parties for long-term growth, value creation, and category leadership.

"Adios is launching with authenticity and real momentum," said Tom Zarro, Chairman of the Board, LTNC. "We've aligned cultural icons, strong demand, and a scalable infrastructure. This is what winning in consumer brands looks like."

"Our execution engine is in place," added Brad Wyatt, CEO of LTNC. "With 85,000 cases already committed and presales live, Adios is delivering on both the creative and commercial sides of brand building."

"To have Adios featured front-and-center on a global Amazon Prime broadcast, alongside legends like Manny Pacquiao and innovators like Cookies, is exactly the kind of visibility and validation that propels a brand forward," said Scott Darnell, Chief Strategy Officer, LTNC. "This is a benchmark launch: built for scale, backed by substance."

"Cookies has always been about doing things differently-being fearless with quality and culture," said Berner, Founder and CEO of Cookies. "Adios is exactly that. This isn't just a product, it's a moment, and we're proud to bring our energy into the tequila space with LTNC and Casa Rica."

Confirmed Traction & Revenue Outlook

85,000 cases secured across two confirmed purchase orders

$3.3 million+ in launch revenue already committed

Q3 Revenue Guidance : $7-8 million

Q4 Forecast : $12-15 million+, fueled by retail expansion, SKU growth, and DTC momentum

International Expansion: Targeted to begin as early as Q1 2026

Product Overview

Launch Flavors : Mango, Lime, Spicy, Strawberry

Next Wave : Four additional SKUs planned for Q4

Crafted With : Casa Rica's additive-free, small-batch tequila and real fruit juice

Formats: 4-packs and variety packs designed for retail and DTC

Distribution Engine: Flaviar

Adios is launching nationwide through Flaviar, one of the largest DTC spirits platforms in the U.S. Supporting over 300 brands and processing more than 500,000 orders annually, Flaviar provides a fully compliant, data-driven, and scalable infrastructure to bring Adios to customers coast to coast.

Brand & Partner Highlights

Cookies : Founded by rapper and entrepreneur Berner in 2010, Cookies has grown from a Bay Area genetics company into one of the most culturally influential lifestyle brands in the world. With over 70 retail locations across six countries , Cookies is a leader in fashion, cannabis, music, and now spirits. In 2022, Berner became the first cannabis CEO to appear on the cover of Forbes -cementing Cookies as a global force in brand building.

Casa Rica : Based in Jalisco, Mexico, Casa Rica produces small-batch, additive-free tequila from estate-grown agave using traditional, time-honored methods.

Flaviar : A top-tier DTC spirits platform supporting compliant national distribution, digital marketing, and consumer analytics for premium alcohol brands.

Labor Smart Inc. (OTC:LTNC): A Wyoming-based public company building and scaling culturally relevant consumer brands across beverages, wellness, and lifestyle through strategic partnerships, operational execution, and long-term market positioning.

Connect with Adios

Website : www.AdiosSpirits.com

Social Media : @AdiosSpirits on Instagram, TikTok, and X

Retail Launch : August 15 in California

Launch Events: Multiple activations planned across key California markets

